Why CLO Equities - Risk assessment and management

Investments in private credit and private debt—including leveraged loans, middle market loans, mezzanine debt, and second liens—are speculative and involve significant risks. These securities are generally illiquid, lack a secondary market, and may need to be held to maturity, which can result in liquidity constraints and difficulty exiting positions. Borrowers often have high leverage, increasing default risk, particularly in adverse economic or interest rate environments. Competitive pressures and excess capital may lead to weaker underwriting standards, raising credit risk and reducing potential recoveries. Private market investments also carry risks related to limited transparency, higher fees and expenses, longer investment horizons, and regulatory considerations. Additionally, these securities may be sold or redeemed at values different from the original investment amount and are considered to have speculative characteristics similar to high-yield securities. Issuers are more vulnerable to changes in economic conditions than higher-grade issuers, and investors may face liquidity strain from capital calls during periods of market stress. These factors can materially impact investment performance and principal value.

Structured finance securities such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) entail a variety of unique risks. The performance of a CLO is affected by a variety of factors, including its priority in the capital structure of the issuer thereof, the availability of any credit enhancement, the level and timing of payments and recoveries on and the characteristics of the underlying receivables, loans or other assets that are being securitized, remoteness of those assets from the originator or transferor, the adequacy of and ability to realize upon any related collateral and the capability of the servicer of the securitized assets. Highly rated tranches of CLO Debt Securities may be downgraded, and in stressed market environments, even highly rated tranches of CLO Debt Securities may experience losses due to defaults in the underlying loan collateral, the disappearance of the subordinated/equity tranches, market anticipation of defaults, as well as negative market sentiment with respect to CLO securities as an asset class.

