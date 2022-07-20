Ben Gutteridge (00:17):

Hello, everyone, and a very warm welcome to another edition of the Alternative Opportunities podcast series. This episode will focus upon core real estate.

Ben Gutteridge (00:27):

I'm Ben Gutteridge. I'm a director within Invesco Investment Solutions and I'll be your co-host for today's interview, alongside my harder working colleague and Alternative specialist, Kate Browning. Katie B, what's up? How are you?

Kate Browning (00:40):

Hey, Ben. Good. Not much new. How are you?

Ben Gutteridge (00:44):

I'm very well, thanks, very well. Certainly looking forward to some deep learning as you and our esteemed guest share your pearls on core real estate. In fact, we turn now to our guest, who's been waiting so patiently, Mike Bessell, Invesco's real estate investment strategist within Europe and a director of strategic analytics.

Ben Gutteridge (01:03):

Mike, I'll stick with that name for now. I don't think we're familiar enough for Mikey B, but Mike, thanks so much for being with us. How are you? And could you elaborate a little bit on that job title?

Mike Bessell (01:14):

Yeah. Thanks, Benny G. I'm good. To answer your question, I essentially wear two hats. I'm the strategist for our European real estate business in terms of helping the direct teams to understand where the market opportunities are and also in working with the funds to think through how best to convert that understanding into performance for our clients. But I also run our global strategic analytics business, which is what we have termed our real estate data scientists, essentially, trying to use increasingly alternative, nontraditional real estate context, nontraditional data to help understand the utilization of real estate and, therefore, the investment patterns that we can expect.

Ben Gutteridge (01:58):

Okay. Well, fascinating stuff and I'm sure we'll touch on some of that through today's conversation. Already great to see a bit of rapport there, Mike. So, great to have you, as I said, once again.

Ben Gutteridge (02:08):

Now I think what we really want to focus on is understanding a little bit more about what core real estate is, how it's been evolving in the face of secular trends, but also more recent events, whether it's the pandemic or higher levels of inflation. And then also, discuss how one might use the asset class in the context of a portfolio.

Ben Gutteridge (02:28):

So Mike, I turn to you to begin. And I guess at first blush, one might assume the term core real estate describes a neatly defined portion of the real estate market. But I wonder, what does the term actually mean to you? And might others in the industry interpret it slightly differently?

Mike Bessell (02:48):

Yeah, thanks. Look, I think you're highlighting quite an important point in that real estate, by definition, is a very heterogeneous asset class. No two buildings are the same, and they're all relatively illiquid. And therefore, there are a number of terms, whether it's core, grade A, prime, we have a number of loose terms that can be interpreted slightly differently.

Mike Bessell (03:09):

But for most of us, core, in the context of location, would mean a very strong central location. The sort of location where we always see robust demand for all sorts of uses generally. And so core assets, for us, certainly are those that are in those core locations, but also, they are standing assets. They typically have long leases attached to them. They're pretty prime buildings, newly built with very good tenant covenants attached. So, we're looking at the more stable, well-located, long income part of the market where demand, both from the occupational side and the investment side, is expected to be pretty robust.

Ben Gutteridge (03:54):

Okay. Well, thanks for that, Mike. I'll come back to you shortly, but Kate, might bring you in here. Just keen to know what core real estate might have in terms of additional appeal to you relative to real estate at large and its other sub-sectors? And I guess following on from that, what role does core real estate play in the context of an alternatives allocation?

Kate Browning (04:15):

Sure. And I'm one of six Ben, so I answer to anything, Kate, [Quate 00:04:18], Katie B, what have you. But I think certainly, at this point in time, using our definition of core real estate that Mike kindly broke out for us, compared to long-term historical averages, our current forward-looking return estimates for core real estate are actually very attractive at this time. In addition to offering strong returns relative to more traditional assets, we're also having a lot of conversations about the potential role of core real estate and mitigating inflation risk.

Kate Browning (04:46):

With that said, I think tying back again to Mike's comment, it's a heterogeneous asset class. So, when we think about the role of core real estate within a portfolio compared to other sub-sectors, this ultimately depends on the specific objectives of a given portfolio and investor. So for example, core real estate tends to have a more conservative risk profile and aims for stable income generation. But to the extent that there's a stronger desire for high growth paired with more risk appetite, it may make sense for an investor to also look higher up on the risk-return spectrum.

Ben Gutteridge (05:20):

Okay. Well, thanks for that, Kate. And I guess I'm sort of pressing everyone on core real estate 'cause I want to get an even deeper understanding of it, but I wonder whether we can talk about COVID and how core real estate may have changed in the face of or following on from COVID. I think maybe in the summer of 2020, our perceptions of what core real estate might be even then or in the future would be of dramatic change. And I wonder whether, actually, which of those changes have played out and which actually haven't?

Mike Bessell (05:54):

Yeah. Sure. Look, I think my summary would be that, actually, that the fundamental structural drivers didn't really change as a result of COVID, and I know for a lot of people that'll sound a bit odd, but I would break down COVID's impact into two camps. The first was certain drivers were actually, those structural, secular trends were accelerated by COVID. So, I would include in that the growth that we were already seeing in eCommerce. People who were stuck at home in lockdown were forced to shop online. And in a number, for example, of European markets where online retail take-up was far behind where it is in the US, in the UK, we've seen that acceleration and that's been in adoption and that's been relatively sticky.

Mike Bessell (06:43):

I would also put, because it's one of the big debates that has been had, I'd actually put the transformation of the office and the rethinking of the office in that camp. Because if you think about it, it's been several years pre-COVID where we didn't necessarily need to go to the office just to be sitting at a computer connected to the network. So, flexible working was already possible. What COVID did is it forced this massive experiment of working from home, and it's made people realize that kind of a hybrid work structure that many people were already moving towards is possible. And now, we've got sort of an ongoing debate around exactly what the future for offices is. But those were structural trends to say that were very clearly in place for many years pre-COVID.

Mike Bessell (07:29):

And then, we have another camp, which were those pockets of activity where there was a very clear structural trend pre-COVID, and the COVID pandemic effectively caused a short-term shock to the pattern of that trend. But actually, coming out of COVID, we've seen a relatively quick recovery and are seeing a relatively quick recovery back towards a similar trend. And on those, I would flag as examples hotel occupancy, for example, and global travel. Obviously, when we couldn't travel, hotels saw very, very weak demand and weak overnight stays. But actually, the tourism forecast numbers from most of the major surveys and what we're very visibly already seeing is a very strong rebound in people traveling again once restrictions are eased.

Mike Bessell (08:14):

And similarly, urbanization trends of young people moving into large cities was shocked around COVID and we saw are very clear, London and New York, as classic examples, saw a lot of people leaving apartments in the city center under a lockdown environment. But actually, as we've returned to work, we're back to seeing very, very strong rental growth in both of those markets and many other urban locations. And I think what you saw there was effectively, you had a number of people for whom there was a time of life decision that you were going to move out from that very urban environment at some point in the foreseeable future. Maybe you'd held on a little bit too long. Maybe you just saw it coming, so you moved out through COVID. And we didn't have the new, young entrants to the market taking that space up. But that very core residential supply, those very core hotels saw a shock to that demand, but actually have returned to the previous pattern as COVID has opened up.

Mike Bessell (09:13):

So the changes that have happened, I'd say, were more around accelerations of previous trends rather than COVID itself necessarily changing the actual outlook.

Ben Gutteridge (09:23):

Well, I mean those two sectors, you've spent a bit of time on there really in the teeth of the COVID disruption. I wonder, away from COVID entirely, whether there are some sectors or areas touching on secular trends that are entering or have entered or a growing part of the core real estate market?

Mike Bessell (09:41):

Yeah. And I think that's interesting because what we have been seeing for a few years now, gradually spilling over from the far more diversified listed real estate market is people thinking beyond just the three or four main food groups of office, retail, logistics, residential, and actually thinking about far more nuanced sectors, and also a willingness to embrace a greater degree of operational exposure and, therefore, some [inaudible 00:10:13] and move away from that long income stream that I described core real estate as having traditionally been, increasingly engaging in a much more operational level, whether it's things like self-storage, student accommodation where you've got very short term leases.

Mike Bessell (10:29):

Your student accommodation, you typically have to release your asset every year, potentially, also for the conference market over the summer or hotels where we see global differences. For example, in the US, it's typically a management arrangement. If you own a hotel, you're on full revenue risk. In Europe, we have a mix, but we have some that are a pure commercial lease. But what we do a lot of is a hybrid lease. So, we take a minimum guaranteed rent, but we also have a profit share above it. But taking that new type of revenue stream, but understanding that, actually, this is a durable income stream, even if you don't have it backed by a 10-year lease, for example. I think that is where core real estate is slightly broadening its mindset and broadening its exposure. And that's one of the key changes not driven by COVID, but that we're very definitely seeing coming through that market.

Kate Browning (11:20):

Mike, how do you see investors reacting to that change, to those trends, adjusting the income profile that you can expect from core real estate potentially and what the general response has been there?

Mike Bessell (11:33):

So I think that's a great question because it's a very nuanced answer. For most investors effectively in core real estate fund products, they're generally happy to embrace a gradually growing proportion of that exposure that are looking for, effectively are screening their managers for their ability to really manage that and get the best out of those assets. Whereas at the other extreme, we still see certain institutions, where what they're really looking for is adherence to that long-term, secure income stream that are focusing far more on and they are continuing to price chase on very long-term, stable income assets, and aren't straying so far into that slightly more operational exposure.

Mike Bessell (12:20):

So, it's a little bit horses for courses. I think everyone is getting more comfortable with it. As I say, particularly as we look at, there's a little bit more of that type of exposure in the US direct market. There's certainly a lot more of that exposure in the global REIT markets because, naturally, I think equity vehicles can better take that operational exposure in terms of their investors' understanding. So, it is slightly nuanced as to who takes it, but generally, it's a growing understanding.

Ben Gutteridge (12:47):

Mike, can I just ask about your current assessment of the role of banking within this sector? I mean, I guess, maybe your first reaction is think about the sins of the past and the extent of leverage that we might have seen within this sector. But just wondering, I don't know if you have reassuring comments about the banking sector about the opportunity and perhaps in relation to their withdrawal.

Mike Bessell (13:10):

Yeah, look. The banks themselves, and I think one slight subtlety here is, for example, European and also Asian real estate markets tend to be far more reliant on syndicated bank lending. And therefore, the controls post the global financial crisis, the controls that have come through under the various iterations of the [inaudible 00:13:31] regulations, have really pulled the banks back from higher loan to value lending or from more development exposure, and really forced them to, back to your initial question, really forced them to focus on the core assets they can really understand, that they have the data to prove that their probability of default, their loss in the event of default and various other metrics that come with it in order to give themselves the lowest possible risk capital they have to assign to that. Whereas for example, in the US, a lot more of that lending goes through the commercial mortgage-backed securities market and you get a market where the costs ebb and flow.

Mike Bessell (14:07):

But those sins of the past that you referenced, I think the real overinflation of the market that we potentially saw in certain places ahead of the global financial crisis of really chasing high loan to values, banks with significant exposure to development assets, all of that has been pulled back quite materially across all markets and provides a far greater degree of stability across the commercial real estate market, for sure. And what it does create is pockets of opportunity where the banks' restrictions pull them away from certain niche sectors, certain niche opportunities that are perhaps slightly less well understood. And it creates opportunities for specialist real estate lenders, ourselves and various others in the market have got, exploiting those opportunities to effectively to lend on the back of our real estate understanding rather than just on the back of what you can prove to the banking regulations.

Ben Gutteridge (15:04):

Thanks, Mike. If I turn to you now, Kate, and we've done a number of these podcasts and often, we're speaking to external guests, aren't we, about these various alternative asset classes, but we've invited Invesco in this time. So, I wonder if you could explain why we've thought of bringing Invesco to talk on this subject? I think perhaps Mike's silky smooth answers may speak for themselves in that regard. But what can you offer, Kate? Why have we invited Invesco in for this Q&A?

Kate Browning (15:30):

I think you're right about Mike's silky smooth answers here really speaking for themselves, but that's a great question. Through the alternative solutions platform, we partner with a network of leading alternative managers across the globe. This model allows us to leverage both the in-house Invesco team strengths as well as the strengths of external managers. We have a very strong, well-established alternatives platform within Invesco across a range of assets, including our global real estate teams, which also means that we can hound Mike more directly in the office for participation, in addition to over Teams and Skype and all those things.

Ben Gutteridge (16:07):

And back to you now, Mike. And we are keen to give these podcasts a long shelf life, but it's hard not to talk about the subject of inflation. And who knows, it could well be around for a much longer period. Indeed, the basis of the question is perhaps that inflation, we are in a higher inflation regime and despite its ebbs and flows, it might be a bigger number than it has been in the previous 10 years. What might that scenario mean for core real estate? I mean does that mean a clean [inaudible 00:16:36] of rents like positive? But then maybe on the valuation side, yields climbing in response. That's like a headwind for asset prices. Perhaps we have to dedicate a whole podcast. Unfortunately, we can't, but what neat analysis can you provide about a higher inflation regime and what it means for core real estate?

Mike Bessell (16:55):

Yeah, sure. So, look, I think historically, we've got the most granular data in the US. Historically, what has been very clear is that actually real estates has performed very well in higher inflationary environments. Now, the reason why I would caveat that slightly is that perhaps we're in a slightly different environment here because previous episodes of higher inflation have been attached to slightly higher economic growth and, therefore, kind of globally, I think the delay of the post-COVID recovery, although we had that GDP rebound, actually, the averaging through still a little bit of a concern. And if the Ukraine crisis remains prolonged, we could also end up with a shock to global growth there. So, it slightly remains to be seen what real estate in aggregate actually does in an environment where inflation is slightly decoupled from growth. But certainly historically in that inflationary environment, commercial real estate has done very well.

Mike Bessell (17:49):

Looking forwards though, I think I take a much more nuanced view. And one of the things that we have been emphasizing for some time now is to be investing in real estate on the back of secular trends and structural drivers because fundamentally, the best way to beat inflation in any environment, low inflation or high inflation, is going to be to find those opportunities where the demand for the space significantly outweighs the supply that is coming through. And, therefore, two tenants chasing one asset and hey-ho, the rent goes up.

Mike Bessell (18:24):

The second are those opportunities where the occupier is necessarily relatively price insensitive. And that doesn't mean we need to be exploitative. Things like, for example, logistics, if you look at most logistics operators, just over 50% of their costs are in their transport costs. Around about 5% of their costs are in their rent role. So, actually a better located facility is something that they can happily pay up for because it reduces their transport costs, which is a far bigger part of their overall burden. And you see a very similar pattern in thinking about, for example, e-Commerce distribution. So, understanding the individual assets, the individual sub-sectors and those locations where we can see that inflation beating performance, I think requires us to be that little bit more nuanced rather than taking a broad brush approach.

Mike Bessell (19:16):

And then we also, globally, we have to think quite differently as well. For example, continental Europe, almost all commercial real estate leases are index leased. So, even if it's not straight CPI indexation, the French market has specific indexation measures for commercial real estate, but you are essentially capturing existing leases, you are essentially capturing that inflation on the way through. And this also exists in certain other pockets of other markets around the world.

Mike Bessell (19:46):

So there are pockets where we have that direct protection, but more generally, as I say coming back to economics 101, find those opportunities where demand exceeds supply, and bearing in mind that part of that cost inflation is construction cost inflation and, therefore, actually that supply in many markets is actually reducing. Those are the instances where detailed on the ground knowledge will enable us to get ahead of those inflationary pressures.

Mike Bessell (20:12):

The second part of your question was around what happens as rates rise and what happens to real estate cap operates in that environment. We've come into, in most parts of the world, we've come into this correction as it is with real estate cap rates trading at relatively wide spreads over government bonds versus history. We're starting to see some pockets of concern where the funding, back to your question earlier on leverage, but actually where funding costs are now starting to bump up against cap rates and, therefore, more leveraged buyers potentially are slowing from the market, but generally, there remains quite a good cushion.

Mike Bessell (20:50):

And I think that the final observation on that one is in history. The cost of the debt has been not irrelevant, but less relevant than the general availability of debt. And if you chart the availability of lending to real estate assets using US data and US cap rates, what you find is that those actually track very, very closely, whereas the risk premium for the real estate cap rates vary significantly through the cycle. And if so, essentially, so long as those banking markets that we talked about earlier remain open, so long as those commercial bond markets remain liquid, then I think real estate will remain well supported, even if it's not necessarily going to see massive yield compression at this point.

Ben Gutteridge (21:31):

Well, a very neat summary there, Mike. Great job. In fact, I know you've referenced economics 101, but even then, I still find it a helpful reminder just to be told inflation, well, that's costs going up, that might discourage a bit of supply because of rather penal input costs. So, yeah, a very helpful response for me in that regard.

Ben Gutteridge (21:52):

I want us to move on to the subject of international money. Again, this is coming from a position where perhaps, I'm certainly far less informed than you, but might be of the view that international money is like a massive driver of asset prices. And in this sort of world we're in at the moment, there is going to be greater scrutiny from where international money comes. And in fact, perhaps a lot of property assets maybe have been supported by money from regimes that are now considered far less favorable, and there could be a drying up of international money flow. And, therefore, that could be something of a headwind for the property market, in core property market. How would you respond to that?

Mike Bessell (22:33):

So, I think real estate over the last 20 years, certainly the last 15 years, has become a very, very global business. The flows are very global. Yes, the assets are cemented down, but actually, the standardization globally has become a significant factor. And many of those top occupiers are global. The most highly prized logistics occupier in Europe is an online retailer that'd be very familiar to all of our US audience as well. So, those pressures are very global. The players are increasingly global. But I think in terms of flows of international money in the current environment, what I would highlight us at Invesco, the banks that are financing, anyone that's operating in the real estate world is effectively going through the same money laundering and know your customer checks as any other institutional grade asset class is going through.

Mike Bessell (23:23):

So I get where your question's coming from and the sense of some of the less desirable money that could be flowing around. But actually, what we see is individuals who may be looking to hide what we could call some sort of more dubiously gotten gains, they are very rarely looking to do that through the institutional grade commercial real estate market. That is more likely to be in a residential piece. So, what we've certainly seen in terms of responding to recent sanctions and historically as well, there's very little impact on the institutional grade real estate markets around the world. Yes, the capital flows are global, but these are big, well known, well understood players. The likes of GIC from Singapore, ADIA from Abu Dhabi, as well as big US pension funds like [inaudible 00:24:16], they are all very, very big players and they're all clearly very high quality counterparts. So, I think this commercial space is one that we remain very comfortable. This is not falling foul of some of those challenges that you alluded to.

Kate Browning (24:30):

I may jump in here, Mike, and ask you to put your other hat on for a second and give us some insights perhaps into some of the new data that's being applied within real estate and in a micro location analysis, and all these different pieces have been topics of conversation, but is there anything especially exciting there?

Mike Bessell (24:49):

And this is where as a real estate geek, I'm in a slightly different camp probably to most people, but I think all of it's very exciting because we're breaking away from just thinking about real estate as kind of rents and cap rates. You're really understanding who is using your space and why, rather than simply signing a lease and then checking that the rent's paid, provides huge opportunity to engage.

Mike Bessell (25:12):

I would come to five years ago or so, we were all both in the real estate world and the wider world, we were all looking in a combination of awe and shock at WeWork and what they were doing to the broader office market. And some of that shock factor was just, I think, a misunderstanding of what WeWork was trying to achieve. It was applying data to how office space was used. Clearly, there were some people that thought that they were pumping millions of square feet of coffee bars and high stools for people to sit on their MacBooks. But actually, the vast majority of their customer base was large institutional tenants seeking a more efficient way of using office space.

Mike Bessell (25:50):

And that application of data, how meeting rooms are being used, how to best manage flows, whether it's in the logistics space, whether it's in managing a shopping mall more efficiently, understanding the demographics that are using it, how are they using it, when are they using it, how are they flowing through the building, all of that means that we can make the most of all of these opportunities.

Mike Bessell (26:12):

And we're playing quite hard on catching this up. When we look at logistics assets, one of the first things we do is screen it for the travel time. If you think this is going to be an urban logistics opportunity, then actually, how far can a van get in in 60 minutes? If you think this is a big box distribution, find how far can a lorry get in two hours? What's the population catchment that that offers you? How well connected is it? But similarly, you reverse that same mentality for an office and you say, okay, so what would the commuter distance be? If we have to take London, for example, how far a circle do we capture if we think people might commute 45 minutes in London?

Mike Bessell (26:48):

Overlay that with a detailed population model and then, all of a sudden, we can actually, we can assess the relative strength of locations within any city to kind of see who we're capturing, which office locations work best. And combining that with amenity data, access to green space, walk scores, and other factors to say, so which of these are the locations where those tenants are going to get the staff they want? Whether staff are going to want to come into the office that's part of a vibrant environment?

Mike Bessell (27:16):

All of that becomes a hugely exciting way of thinking about real estate, but critically for us, we are already seeing those tenants thinking that way. These tools are being used by retailers to understand which malls they want to be in. These tools are similar sorts of tools and analyses are being used by office occupiers to understand where they want to be. And logistics operators and eCommerce companies definitely know exactly where they want their warehouses to be. And we've got to be keeping up to speed with that in order to, as well as to get into the most profitable opportunities, but also from a risk management perspective in order to avoid any clangers.

Ben Gutteridge (27:54):

Thanks, Mike. One final question, and perhaps an unfair one to finish, and it's asking you to do a bit of crystal balling and what sort of journey investors might expect out of core real estate? Please apply the necessary caveats that you think appropriate, but I'm thinking is this an asset class where we can think the capital values may remain quite stable? You should think about it as an income asset? Or is it something where, actually, it could be quite exciting in terms of capital performance, but therefore, might be a bit riskier in terms of volatility? Where would you position it?

Mike Bessell (28:26):

So, I certainly think core real estate by definition is supposed to be the least volatile of the real estate spaces. And I think by sticking to those strongest locations, the depth of demand remains the strongest. And I see nothing at the moment that, Kate will know this better than the rest of us, but in terms of what alternative asset classes and the alternative opportunities they're presenting, actually, that underlying income that people are looking for, that underlying income security in this case backs with reasonable levels of asset value security. These are things that I think people are struggling, many asset allocators at least are struggling to find in other sectors, which is why as we track the market indications, demand for real estate remains pretty strong or remains very strong versus history.

Mike Bessell (29:14):

Some of that is going into, for people looking for more opportunistic capital and, therefore, looking to take advantage of some of the volatility that may be there, but at the same time, as I alluded to earlier, we see some parties who continue to be not quite price insensitive buyers, but pretty strong buyers of long leased assets. This feels pretty well underpinned at this point in time.

Mike Bessell (29:37):

I think the reduction in supply that we're seeing as the shock to materials prices, shock to labor availability as well in many markets is reducing that new supply is also helping people to focus in more on what's already there in the market. ESG particularly led by Europe, but ESG considerations around real estate are also a huge part of it. And again, that core real estate that is already pretty well matched with ESG credentials, sustainability credentials gives people that comfort.

Mike Bessell (30:09):

So I think in terms of the current volatility, we may see that coming through in the development opportunities that are more value add play I would be looking at, some of the more opportunistic angles, but everything we're seeing at the moment in terms of capital demand as well as in terms of the underlying asset performance feels very much like core real estate is well underpinned at this point.

Ben Gutteridge (30:30):

Okay, brilliant. Well, thank you so much. We better call time now, I'm afraid. Heartbreaking though, that is. And so I say again, thanks so much for all those really valuable insights, Mike. Really appreciate that. And of course, thank you, Kate.

Ben Gutteridge (30:42):

Now, if the audience would like to hear more from Mike or the Invesco real estate team, please get in touch with your Invesco relationship manager or navigate your way through our respective websites. There's lots of great research and insights to learn from our real estate team, but that message also holds regarding Alternatives. If you want to hear any more on how Alternatives might help your clients reach their financial objectives, please reach out to your Invesco relationship manager again or visit the Alternatives hub on the Invesco website.

Ben Gutteridge (31:10):

But okay, that's definitely it for now. From Katie B, Mikey B and Benny G, thank you so much to you all for joining us. And we look forward to speaking to you very soon.