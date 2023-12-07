Brian P. Norris

Brian Norris is Chief Investment Officer of Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust subadvised by Invesco Fixed Income. Additionally, he is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Structured Investments team. In this role, he is responsible for managing mortgage-related products, as well as providing advice, and working collectively with the team to implement strategies throughout the Invesco Fixed Income platform.



Mr. Norris joined Invesco in 2001 as an account manager. In that role, he was responsible for communicating the fixed income investment process and strategy to both clients and consultants. Mr. Norris became a portfolio manager in 2006 and was named a senior portfolio manager in 2014. Mr. Norris has been in the industry since 1999. He began his investment career as a securities trader with Todd Investment Advisors in Louisville, Kentucky.



Mr. Norris earned a BS degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Louisville. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.



Invesco Fixed Income is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc.