Jennifer Gilmore is Head of Stable Value Portfolio Management for Invesco Fixed Income. In this role, she provides leadership for the stable value product, which includes overseeing client management, client operations, and wrap contract management. Ms. Gilmore leads the Stable Value Management committee and is a member of the Stable Value Portfolio Strategy and Wrap Strategy committees. Ms. Gilmore joined Invesco in 1999 and focused her career on the stable value product including positions in account management before assuming her role in portfolio management in 2002. Prior to her current role, she served as a senior stable value portfolio manager, actively involved in stable value strategy development, portfolio oversight and developing customized solutions for institutional clients. Ms. Gilmore began her investment management career in 1998 as a business development associate with Central Florida Innovation Corporation. Ms. Gilmore earned a BA degree in finance from Transylvania University and an MBA from Rollins College. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Louisville. Ms. Gilmore is actively involved in the Invesco Women’s Network (IWN) as co-lead of the North American chapter committee and serves as a mentor in the iMentor program.