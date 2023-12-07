Ling Chiu is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Invesco Fixed Income team. In this role, she is responsible for the application of investment strategies across stable value portfolios that are consistent with client investment objectives and guidelines. Ms. Chiu is a member of the Stable Value Portfolio Strategy Committee, which oversees stable value portfolio designs and strategies. Ms. Chiu joined Invesco in 1994 as a portfolio manager and sector specialist. She managed stable value portfolios and also specialized in implementing investment actions in the money market sector. Additionally, she had responsibility for monitoring and evaluating external investment managers, serving as a sub-advisor to Invesco’s stable value assets. From 2008 to 2015, she was a member of the Corporate Trading team, responsible for primary market purchases and secondary trading in the financials sector. Ms. Chiu’s experience in the financial industry began with two actuarial internships with the Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford, Connecticut. Ms. Chiu earned a BS degree in mathematics and an MBA from the University of Louisville. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.