Why partner with us Yield isn’t found. It’s built.
Invesco Private Credit partners with clients to identify attractive opportunities across the credit spectrum. Anchored by a proven, cycle-tested investment process, our 30-plus years of credit expertise support flexible capital solutions—from CLOs and syndicated loans to direct lending and distressed credit. Through disciplined underwriting and customised mandates, we dynamically deploy capital to deliver resilient, differentiated credit exposures.
Diverse and responsive
Clients can benefit from our full-spectrum credit platform providing flexible tools to pursue specific goals across the risk return continuum and seize market opportunities.
Unified platform
We leverage deep relationships and private-side insights to deliver disciplined underwriting, differentiated deal flow, and favorable terms.
Long-term credit experience
We bring together disciplined investment capabilities and seasoned leadership to serve as a trusted partner across the private credit landscape.
$45B+ In assets managed
Our Private Credit team globally manages more than $45 billion in client assets, as of 30 September 2025.
30+ yrs Experience
We’ve leveraged a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process for more than 30 years.
150+ Professionals
More than 150 dedicated investment professionals across the globe.
Harness the potential of AAA-rated collateralised loan obligations (CLOs)
- Investors could enhance risk/return profile by accessing source of returns less correlated with other public market assets.
- AAA CLOs exhibit low correlation to other traditional asset classes.
- Adding AAA CLOs in a portfolio could potentially enhance portfolio risk-adjusted returns.
AAA CLOs show low correlation with other fixed income and equity markets, enhancing portfolio diversification - US/Euro AAA CLO 5 Year Correlations – June 2025
AAA-rated CLOs could favorable yields across fixed income providing a compelling investment proposition for private markets exposure within overall asset allocation. AAA CLOs deliver higher yields with minimal duration risk, compared to traditional corporate bonds.
AAA CLOs delivered higher yields with minimal duration risk, compared to traditional corporate bonds - Yield vs duration – June 2025
- Floating-rate asset class with very low duration risk.
- Less sensitivity to interest rates could help reduce volatility during uncertain interest rate environments.
- Provides a potential hedge against any inflation or interest rate increases.
Inside Private Credit: Navigating Headlines, CLOs, and Institutional Demand
Enhancing insurer portfolio with collateralized loan obligation debt
Insurers are increasingly using private credit to boost portfolio efficiency amid regulatory and capital pressures. Innovations like semi-liquid vehicles are easing access, narrowing the gap between yield and liquidity, and enabling a more integrated approach to fixed income.
Within this shift, CLOs could offer the potential to align with certain needs of insurance portfolios, primarily around diversification and yield enhancement, opening up possibilities of tailored asset strategies and risk/return profiles.
Insurance portfolio diversification
CLOs exhibit low correlation to traditional public‑market fixed‑income assets, providing insurers with a differentiated source of credit exposure. This can help enhance portfolio diversification, reduce dependence on publicly traded corporate bonds, and support more resilient insurance asset‑allocation frameworks.
Potential for structural advantages
- Highest-rated and most senior tranche of the CLO capital structure
- Built-in potential structural buffers include cashflow waterfall feature and various coverage tests
- Historically low volatility and low risk with no AAA- or AA-rated CLO in EUR or USD having every experienced a default or impairment, even during times of market stress
Portfolio and capital efficiency
Under certain regulatory regimes, CLOs may provide favorable capital‑charge treatment relative to other forms of corporate credit with similar ratings. As a result, they can serve as a capital‑efficient tool for insurers seeking to optimise their risk‑adjusted return on capital and improve overall balance‑sheet efficiency.
Diverse and responsive private credit solutions for all seasons
Diverse and unconstrained private credit solutions for all seasons giving investors flexible tools to pursue specific goals across the risk/return continuum. Our ability to allocate capital across different private credit strategies uniquely positions us to quickly capitalize on market inefficiencies, dislocations, and shifting liquidity conditions.
Why Invesco for AAA-rated CLOs?
Increase returns potential with AAA CLOs: For investors seeking innovative ways to diversify their income portfolio, the highest quality AAA-rated tranche of CLOs could offer a compelling investment proposition. AAA CLOs could provide some of the favorable yields among high quality investment grade credit, feature low interest rate sensitivity due to their floating rate, and exhibit low correlation to other traditional asset classes, potentially enhancing portfolio risk-adjusted returns. Learn more about the investment case of adding AAA CLOs in a portfolio.
- Diversification: Investors could enhance risk/return profile by accessing source of returns uncorrelated with other public market assets as AAA-rated CLOs exhibit low correlation to other traditional asset classes, and potentially enhance further return potential with CLOs.
- Add to overall returns with yield potential: AAA-rated CLOs could offer one of the favorable yields across fixed income providing compelling investment proposition for private markets exposure within overall asset allocation and addition to income portfolios.
- Managing interest rate risk: Low interest rate sensitivity due to the floating rate allowing investors to mitigate the impact of any monetary policy changes and enhance the risk/return profile of income portfolio.
Why Invesco for broadly syndicated loans?
We use our credit expertise and market-leading position to provide investors unique access to attractive investment opportunities in senior secured loans. Our presence across all distribution channels means we are always active in the market and able to get an early look at attractive primary and secondary opportunities. Finally, our private-side orientation gives our analytical team an information advantage and edge in credit evaluation and execution relative to competitors.
What benefits can senior loans bring?
Senior loans could offer a combination of appealing characteristics across a range of market environments:
- High income: Senior loans offer the potential for consistent monthly income and strong risk-adjusted returns. The goal is to provide high, stable income throughout all market environments.
- Floating rate feature: Loans have virtually no interest rate risk and instead benefit from rising rates through coupons resetting higher.
- Compelling relative value: Senior loans could offer one of the favorable yields across fixed income, as well as having almost no duration risk and being senior secured in the capital structure.
- Diversification potential: Senior loans have a low correlation with traditional assets like equities and bonds. Historically, adding loans to an investment grade portfolio has reduced portfolio volatility and increased returns. Past performance is not the guide to future returns.
- Senior secured status: Loans provide downside risk mitigation by being senior secured and sitting at the top of the capital structure. They have the first priority on company collateral and repayment in the event of default. This has led to higher recovery rates than subordinated debt, such as high-yield bonds.
Why Invesco for Direct lending?
Our direct lending team has decades of experience in sourcing, underwriting and executing senior secured loans across US and European markets. Our capabilities have made us a trusted partner to leading deal sponsors seeking capital, and investors seeking compelling risk-adjusted returns.
Direct lending in the US and European markets
Direct origination loans are typically accompanied by an illiquidity premium, offering additional return potential for investing in less liquid assets. This premium can range from 100 to 300 basis points, depending on market conditions.
We believe middle market direct lending can offer investors a compelling opportunity to generate significant income, with the potential for lower volatility than traditional fixed income.
In the US, we focus on the core middle market which we define as companies with EBITDAs (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) between US$20 million and US$75 million. The universe of companies in this segment is highly fragmented and represents a wide range of sectors and industries.
In Europe, our target investments are focused on European upper middle market companies. We believe downside risk can be mitigated by focusing on large stable European borrowers defined as companies with EBITDAs of €50M and above. Given inefficiencies in European financing markets, Invesco sees a structural opportunity to source credit deals through our well-established sponsor relationships.
In both markets, Invesco focuses on first lien senior secured loans.
What are the benefits of middle market direct lending?
Middle market senior secured loans offer structural advantages that have the potential to meaningfully mitigate downside risk.
- Senior position in the capital structure: Middle market senior secured loans sit atop the capital structure and are secured against the assets of the company.
- Limited interest rate risk: Middle market loans are floating rate instruments that mitigate interest rate risk experienced by traditional fixed income.
- Attractive spreads: To compensate investors for the market’s illiquidity and inefficiency, the direct lending asset class generally could provide a yield premium relative to more liquid debt offerings.
- Stability: Direct loans historically exhibit a lower volatility profile relative to traditional fixed income.
Middle market senior secured loans could offer a compelling combination of structural protections and economic advantages - positioned at the top of the capital structure, and designed to mitigate downside risk while delivering attractive, interest rate-resilient returns.
Why Invesco for distressed credit?
Unlike traditional large-cap distressed strategies that are often dependent on market cycles, recessions or sector-specific shocks, we focus on idiosyncratic or company specific opportunities. We use our proprietary sourcing mechanism, rigorous diligence and an active approach to value creation to develop a differentiated, complementary and diversified portfolio.
The opportunity
Exceptional distressed credit and special situations managers are not just great stewards of investor capital – they are also strong partners for businesses. At our core, we are problem solvers and value-creators. We aim to help companies transition from challenging periods to ones of growth.
Our approach
Across our investments, we target asymmetric return profiles. We seek to generate equity-like returns while assuming credit downside risk. The following themes define our approach:
- Downside mitigation: We typically enter investments via senior secured debt. This approach allows for risk mitigation.
- Value creation: We are proactive investors. Prior to investing, we concentrate on identifying the cause of distress and clear catalysts to resolution. We then partner with our portfolio companies and their management teams to eﬀectuate financial and operational restructuring.
- Inefficient markets: We focus on small-capitalisation companies. The opportunity set in this market is evergreen. Smaller businesses are more prone to idiosyncratic issues, which occur independent of market cycles. Information access to those without a platform, such as ours, is typically opaque, and therefore, these markets are highly inefficient and can present excellent value.
- Enhanced due diligence: We employ private equity-style diligence in sectors and situations where we have a deep understanding of the business, industry, and path forward to stabilisation and monetisation. The process is augmented with insights and connectivity from our platform’s credit analyst team, which is one of the largest sector-based research teams in the private credit marketplace.
- Sourcing: Our private credit platform is one of the largest and most active financiers of corporate loans in the world. We use our entirely private-side orientation and extensive institutional connectivity with existing borrowers to maintain a vast radar of opportunities across the market.
Latest insights
-
Integrating fundamental active management into an ETF wrapper isn’t always straightforward. Discover how intelligent product structure and strategy design can overcome the challenges in fixed income for a unique new tool for investors.September 29, 2026
-
ETF Gold report – Quarterly update
Sam Whitehead, Benjamin Jones, David ScalesExplore the latest gold price trends, inflation and Fed rate expectations, plus our outlook for gold and how an allocation might help with portfolio diversification.September 29, 2026
-
ETF Crypto Digest - Monthly Update
Kathy Kriskey, Lucy LinThe tide may finally be turning for digital assets, with bitcoin and broader crypto markets breaking out of the range-bound trading pattern that defined much of this year. Strong exchange-traded product (ETP) inflows, short covering, and growing debt debasement demand suggest crypto may be emerging from its latest "crypto winter."September 9, 2026
-
ETF Nasdaq 100 Index Commentary – Monthly Update
InvescoIn August, the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) returned 4.24% vs. 2.72% for the S&P 500.September 9, 2026
Meet our team
Our global Private Credit team is organizationally and economically aligned — including reporting to a single CIO. This structure incentivizes collaboration and improves our ability to source, underwrite, and execute attractive opportunities.
-
Scott Baskind
Head of Global Private Credit / Chief Investment Officer
-
Ron Kantowitz
Head of Direct Lending, Managing Director
-
Paul Triggiani
Managing Director, Head of Distressed Credit and Special Situations
-
Derek Fin
Head of APAC Private Credit Business Strategy & Development
-
Kevin Egan
Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of Credit Research, Broadly Syndicated Loans
-
Thomas Ewald
Co-Head of Credit Research, Senior Portfolio Manager, Broadly Syndicated loans
-
David Lukkes
Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager / Co-Head of Credit ResearchCFA
-
Michael Craig
Head of European Senior Loans, Senior Portfolio ManagerCFA
-
Seth Misshula
Managing Director, Head of US Trading / Senior Portfolio ManagerCFA
Change site/location
Welcome to APAC Institutional
Institutional