Investing in Australia’s senior living sector

Executive Summary

Australia’s senior living sector is supported by a combination of structural demographic change, housing market pressure and increasing institutional capital interest. An ageing population, combined with the generational shift toward wealthier and more lifestyle-oriented baby boomers, is lifting demand for higher-quality housing, community and care solutions across the sector.



The demand case is further reinforced by Australia’s broader housing undersupply, which is increasing the relevance of senior living as both a residential solution and a long-term thematic real estate opportunity. Within this theme, land lease communities, retirement villages and residential aged care each offer distinct operating models, cash flow profiles and risk-return characteristics.

Land lease communities provide more stable, annuity-style income backed by recurring site rents, while retirement villages offer exposure to deferred management fees and housing market-linked upside. Residential aged care remains strategically important given its needs-based demand profile, although it is more operationally intensive and more heavily regulated.

Overall, the senior living sector is increasingly moving into the institutional mainstream as investors seek exposure to long-term ageing and housing themes. From here, the key to broader sector growth will be the continued alignment of policy, capital and community needs to support delivery at scale.

Why the sector matters now

Australia's senior living sector sits at the intersection of demographic change, housing market pressure and operational real estate. Australia’s population aged over 75 is expected to grow by 3.2% p.a. through to 2036, close to three times the rate of the total population over the next 10 years, while the long-term share of residents aged 65 and over continues to increase from 17% today, to 24% by 2066.

In addition to the overall ageing population, the senior demographic is undergoing a generational shift as aged residents transition from the ‘builder’ generation (1925-1946) to the ‘baby boomer’ generation (1945-1964). The ‘builder’ generation lived through the Great Depression and World War II, while ‘baby boomers’ experienced times of general economic prosperity.