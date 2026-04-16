BDC growing pains: Navigating the next phase of private credit

Market strategy

In November 2025, we favored an underweight position across all perpetual non-traded BDCs (PNTs) on the expectation of slower retail flows.1 Going into 2026, we reinforced our view by favoring an underweight position across the entire BDC sector as we expected the rising negative sentiment to continue, driving negative spread performance. Despite valuations looking attractive from an historical perspective, we continue to favor an under-weight position in BDCs, as we anticipate few positive catalysts that could outweigh the negative sentiment in the near term. A shift in the narrative, coupled with a normalization in flows are key indicators we are monitoring closely as we reassess our outlook. We view the current environment as a pivotal test for BDCs, one that should clearly separate winners from losers, as strong asset quality and liquidity management prove to be the true differentiators. With the narrative continuing to evolve, we remain tactical, selective, and opportunistic, with a focus on the highest-quality names in the space.

Trends in BDC fundamentals

Going forward, the fundamental backdrop for BDCs remains challenged, in our view. While BDCs continue to report improved average EBITDA growth and interest coverage ratios for their portfolio companies, we’re beginning to see more asset quality dispersion. Lower base lending rates (typically SOFR) plus tight direct lending origination spreads have led to lower returns, implying unsustainable dividends. Public BDCs are trading at significant discounts to their net asset value (NAV) as investors question the validity of loan marks and price in future dividend cuts. Net flows to BDCs are also slowing, as weakening fundamentals and persistent negative news weigh on investor sentiment.

How Invesco Fixed Income navigates the BDC sector

Our analysis takes a holistic approach to evaluating BDCs. We focus on both qualitative and quantitative factors to identify sector and name-specific risks. We consider many factors and trends, but we believe the key factors to monitor are portfolio construction, asset quality, manager selection, and liquidity management.

• Portfolio construction

BDCs differ in the size of the companies they lend to. Company sizes range from low middle market (<USD25 million EBITDA), to core middle market (USD25 million-USD100 million EBITDA), to upper middle market (USD100 million+ EBITDA). We assess a portfolio’s sector concentration, its average position size, and the weighted average life of its loans. We believe that diversification is crucial and consider outsized software exposures and large, concentrated positions as credit negatives in the current environment. We also identify the percentage of investments that are first lien senior secured, the average loan-to-value ratios of portfolio company loans, and the percentage of loans to private equity-backed companies. We believe these metrics provide insight into the risk framework of the BDC, and trends show how that framework is evolving.

• Credit quality

BDC managers allow some of their portfolio companies to utilize payment-in-kind (PIK) interest.2 While we consider deferring interest as a negative development, PIK optionality is often offered at loan origination to allow borrowers financial flexibility. Sometimes, BDCs grant PIK optionality after origination when a company cannot meet its cash interest obligations. In our view, this masks an underlying fundamental weakness, which is a credit negative. Regardless of the use, PIK is inherently negative, in our view, given that BDCs must distribute at least 90% of taxable income to shareholders.

Another credit quality metric we monitor is when portfolio companies’ loans are placed on “non-accrual status”. This designation occurs when principal or interest payments are past due, typically 90 days, or when there is reasonable doubt about collecting principal or interest in full. Historically, non-accruals have represented around 2.5% of a BDC’s loan book.3 Post-COVID, lower interest rates, more recently formed portfolios, and strong performance pushed the industry’s average non-accrual rate below the historical norm, though recent increases have heightened investor concern.

To identify credit quality issues before they show up in the form of PIK, non-accruals, or losses, we track the health of BDCs’ underlying portfolio companies. We accomplish this by monitoring the average EBITDA and interest coverage growth of the portfolio companies and loan marks (fair value divided by cost). This allows us to get a sense of any potential credit issues on the horizon.

• Management and BDC sponsors

As BDCs have become popular, many asset managers and banks have launched vehicles to capture flows into the asset class. Therefore, having a high degree of confidence in the management team, investment criteria process, and underlying platform is another crucial factor to consider when analyzing BDCs – especially since disclosures on portfolio companies themselves are limited.

In the current volatile environment, we have more confidence in BDCs with long track records that have experienced and survived credit cycles. While a majority of BDCs were formed post-GFC, many platforms did exist beforehand and survived the crisis. We generally view these BDCs more favorably than newer platforms that have not experienced a significant drawdown.

The investment process is also a key consideration. Understanding how new loans are sourced and managed is critical in analyzing each BDC. We prefer BDCs managed by credit-focused platforms with deep, experienced teams that can deliver strong origination and actively manage credits through restructuring or remediation when needed.

• Liquidity and capital management

We believe liquidity and capital structure management are crucial to understanding a BDC’s credit quality. When identifying liquidity risks, we focus more on PNT vehicles, which typically offer periodic redemption windows that can strain liquidity. Publicly traded vehicles, on the other hand, do not face the same redemption risk since they trade on exchanges. Most PNTs offer liquidity to investors on a quarterly basis. Inflows to PNTs have been strong in seven of the past eight quarters with muted outflows, suggesting strong liquidity positions. The fourth quarter of 2025 displayed continued strong inflows, albeit at a slower pace, but also an uptick in redemptions, largely driven by negative market sentiment.