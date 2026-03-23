Private credit today: Why approach and structure drive outcomes

The private credit market has undergone its first meaningful sentiment test of the current cycle. The catalysts have been two fold:

Growing concern around the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on software and technology enabled services, historically among the largest sector exposures within direct lending.

Increased scrutiny of liquidity dynamics in certain private credit vehicles, most notably publicly listed business development companies (BDCs) and the expansion of semi liquid perpetual BDC structures.

These developments, alongside recent headlines in other areas of public and private credit, including First Brands in the broadly syndicated loan market and Tricolor in asset based lending, have prompted broader questions about the overall health of private credit as an asset class and the rigor of underwriting standards across the market. In periods like this, it is important to differentiate among private credit strategies.

Direct lending portfolios and software companies

Direct lending portfolios are predominantly composed of first lien, senior secured loans, typically representing approximately 90% of capital invested,1 while other forms of private lending may lack comparable levels of collateral coverage, structural protections, or seniority in the capital structure.

Software has long been viewed as one of the more attractive sectors in private markets, often accounting for 20% or more of industry commitments (Figure 1). The rapid advancement of generative AI, however, has complicated that narrative. In certain cases, AI has raised legitimate questions around the durability of specific products and services, particularly where business models, such as software as a service (SaaS), could be replicated, automated, or meaningfully disrupted by increasingly capable AI tools, agents, and workflows.

While software businesses have historically benefited from recurring contractual revenue, attractive margins, and strong free cash flow generation, these characteristics have also driven elevated valuation multiples and higher leverage levels. In our view, this combination has increasingly skewed the risk reward profile unfavorably for credit investors, particularly when assessed through the lens of downside risk mitigation and recovery outcomes.