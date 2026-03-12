Trending Conversations: Private credit: Spreading fact from fiction

Investment risks

Many products and services offered in technology related industries are subject to rapid obsolescence, which may lower the value of the issuers in this sector.

Direct lending involves providing loans to private companies, often without the same level of transparency or regulatory oversight as public markets. Borrowers may experience financial distress or default on their obligations, leading to potential loss of principal and interest for investors. Additionally, these loans are typically illiquid, making it difficult to exit positions quickly, especially during adverse market conditions.

Investments in private credit and private debt—including leveraged loans, middle market loans, mezzanine debt, and second liens—are speculative and involve significant risks. These securities are generally illiquid, lack a secondary market, and may need to be held to maturity, which can result in liquidity constraints and difficulty exiting positions. Borrowers often have high leverage, increasing default risk, particularly in adverse economic or interest rate environments. Competitive pressures and excess capital may lead to weaker underwriting standards, raising credit risk and reducing potential recoveries. Private market investments also carry risks related to limited transparency, higher fees and expenses, longer investment horizons, and regulatory considerations. Additionally, these securities may be sold or redeemed at values different from the original investment amount and are considered to have speculative characteristics similar to high-yield securities. Issuers are more vulnerable to changes in economic conditions than higher-grade issuers, and investors may face liquidity strain from capital calls during periods of market stress. These factors can materially impact investment performance and principal value.

Broadly syndicated loans involve significant risks. These loans are typically made to highly leveraged corporate borrowers, increasing the likelihood of financial distress or default, which may result in loss of principal and interest. The secondary market for these loans can be illiquid, particularly during periods of volatility, limiting the ability to sell positions at favorable prices. Although most loans bear floating interest rates, changes in benchmark rates can affect returns. Additionally, covenant-lite structures or reduced lender protections may further increase risk if borrower credit quality deteriorates.