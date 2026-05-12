Senior loans: Why NAV drifts lower while total return stays positive

Q6: What is the difference between NAV and total return for senior loan funds?

NAV (net asset value) reflects the market value of the loans held in a fund—i.e., the price component of return. For senior loans, this price component can drift lower over time due to credit losses, mark‑to‑market volatility, and limited price upside (loans tend to trade near par).

Total return includes both the income investors receive and any change in NAV. Because senior loans tend to generate meaningful coupon income, total return has historically been stronger than NAV return alone.

For distributing share classes, income paid out to investors is not reflected in NAV, which can make NAV appear to lag despite a solid total return. For accumulating share classes, income is reinvested and reflected in NAV, so NAV and total return are more closely aligned.

Q7: How have senior loan yields and returns compared to other fixed income assets?

Senior loans have historically been among the higher‑yielding areas of fixed income because investors are compensated for taking below‑investment‑grade credit risk. That elevated income has also supported higher long‑term total returns versus many traditional fixed income assets. As with any below‑investment‑grade allocation, outcomes can vary across credit cycles, so the asset class is best viewed as a diversified income allocation where total return—not NAV alone—should be the primary performance lens.

Conclusion: Key Takeaways for Evaluating Senior Loan Performance

Senior loans are primarily an income‑driven asset class. Their higher coupon income compensates investors for below‑investment‑grade credit risk, while their senior secured position provides downside risk mitigation with a stronger claim on borrower assets than unsecured debt.

Because price returns can be affected by credit losses, market sentiment, income distributions, and limited price upside, NAV may drift lower over time even when total returns remain positive. For investors, the practical takeaway is to evaluate senior loan funds using total return (income plus price), not NAV movement alone. Some NAV erosion can be a normal feature of the asset class, but unusually large or persistent declines should be monitored as a potential signal of elevated credit stress or weaker fundamentals.