Tsinghua-Invesco Research: Dynamic global asset allocation in an uncertain world

• Dynamic portfolios that adjust exposure based on market regimes significantly outperform traditional static strategies, delivering higher annualized returns, higher Sharpe and Calmar ratios, and materially smaller drawdowns across both USD and RMB‑based portfolios.

• For insurance and pension funds, given longer investment horizons, tighter regulatory constraints, and stricter drawdown limits, we recommend a more conservative, rules-based setup:

– Refine the investable universe to reflect regulatory eligibility—separate offshore, onshore, and “safe assets” buckets and define any concentration and eligibility limits.

– Adjust the bear market trigger in the regime switching model as needed. For example, if the model shows more than a 40% chance of a bear market next month, treat it as a bear scenario and shift the portfolio into defensive positioning earlier.

– Use higher risk aversion (γ) for conservative strategies to prioritize capital preservation.

– Embed regulatory limits as optimization constraints (e.g., caps on offshore and risk assets), so the resulting weights are compliant by design.

• For public mutual funds, the framework should balance performance with tradability:

– Tailor the investable universe to the fund’s style and liquidity profile, e.g., adjust onshore/offshore and safe asset buckets accordingly.

– Align risk settings with the product’s goal: take more risk in active or balanced products and be more cautious in conservative ones by tightening risk controls.

– Operationalize liquidity and cost controls as constraints: include a cash buffer, transaction cost penalty, and minimum rebalance bands to avoid excessive turnover and to meet redemption needs.

Future research directions

The Tsinghua RS framework (regime switching) demonstrates that regime shifts play a decisive role in asset pricing and allocation. Even a simple two‑regime classification (Normal/Bear) can materially enhance performance. We recommend that institutions evolve from static to dynamic allocation. Asset owners can enhance their asset allocation methods using high-frequency market data (rather than lagging macro indicators) to prospectively determine the “regime” of the market, and then systematically enhance the forward‑looking and adaptive nature of portfolio management.

Building on Tsinghua’s research framework and recommendations from industry roundtables, further directions can be considered for the future:

• Broader asset classes and ETF wrappers: Future work can expand to more ETFs and asset classes (e.g., REITs, digital assets, multi‑asset indexes) to capture additional returns and diversification properties across regimes by:

– Enhancing diversification and strategic implementation: ETFs fit naturally into Strategic Asset Allocation (SAA) and serve as core tools by which investors can apply regime‑aware tilts and rebalancing. Broad‑based exposure and multi‑asset settings also help to reduce risk and support risk budgeting.

– Improving execution quality: high liquidity and lower cost let portfolios adjust quickly when regimes change, keeping the strategy scalable and operationally clean.

• Rate environment changes: With rate environment changing rapidly, future research can provide more actionable best practices for low‑rate environments to help asset owners build resilient asset‑allocation portfolios. The sample period features sharp rate hikes and later stabilization; subsequent cycles may include rate decline and re‑steepening:

– When rates decline: Duration becomes a key return driver. Longer‑dated treasuries/government bonds typically benefit

– Investment implications: In past low rate cycles, challenges and opportunities have coexisted: cash yields fall and reinvestment risk rises, pushing new opportunities in duration, credit, equities, and other assets. These areas warrant further exploration in model design and portfolio implementation.

• Rising demand for cross-border investments: We note China’s ongoing enhancements to cross‑border connectivity—ETF Connect, Mutual Recognition of Funds (MRF), Wealth Management Connect (WMC), and Bond Connect—which create strategic investment opportunities for asset owners in China and worldwide. Future research can be more focused on those cross‑border initiatives in China:

– China’s continued institutional opening up and maturing investor base are lifting cross‑border allocation.

– Chinese asset owners investing overseas and their diversification strategies beyond U.S. concentration also reinforce the proliferating demand.

– Cross‑border investment channels (as well as FX overlays, policy framework) can be incorporated directly into the model.

Conclusion

This study shows that today’s global markets are more volatile and uncertain, making traditional “set and maintain” asset allocation strategies less reliable—especially during market downturns. By using market data directly to identify when conditions are improving or deteriorating, the proposed dynamic approach helps investors respond earlier and more objectively than methods based on delayed economic indicators. The results show that portfolios adjusted based on changing market conditions consistently achieved higher returns, better risk adjusted performance, and smaller losses during market stress, across both U.S. dollar and renminbi portfolios. Overall, the findings suggest that asset owners can improve long term outcomes by moving away from static allocation and adopting a more flexible, market responsive approach to portfolio management.



Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange‑rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.