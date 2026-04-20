How the ETF market structure holds up during extreme volatility: Part 1

One of the most common questions that is asked of exchange traded funds (ETFs) is ‘How do they hold up in times of stress and volatility?’ Amid unprecedented market conditions arising from the Covid-19 pandemic from March 2020 and beyond, our conclusion is that ETF demand was not only relatively stable during this period, but ETFs also played a critical role in liquidity provision and price discovery, helping investors navigate dislocated underlying markets.

This blog series explores how different segments of the ETF market functioned during this stress event, and why the ETF structure proved resilient across asset classes.

How Covid-19 impacted the markets

The scale and speed of the market shock from Covid-19 in early 2020 was extraordinary. Equity markets experienced levels of volatility not seen since the Global Financial Crisis. The VIX index, a widely used measure of expected volatility, closed above 80 in March 2020, briefly surpassing levels reached in 2008.1 During the same month, the S&P 500 recorded two of the 10 worst daily returns in its history and suffered its largest one‑month drawdown since October 1931.2 These events understandably dominated market headlines at the time.

The dislocation in fixed income markets was equally significant and, in many respects, more dramatic. During the Global Financial Crisis, the iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index declined by 15.7% from peak to trough over a period of 278 days. In stark contrast, during March 2020 the same index fell by 23.3% in just 14 days (Figure 1). Six of the ten worst daily moves ever recorded for the index occurred during that single month, including a 5% decline on 18 March, the worst day in its history.3 Credit volatility reached unprecedented levels as investors struggled to assess the implications of government lockdowns, supply‑chain disruptions, and collapsing demand on corporate balance sheets.