Income through innovation: Diversifying income opportunities with ETFs

Options-based strategies

Investors could complement high dividend-low volatility strategies and further enhance income generation with options-based strategies, an innovative way to derive income from equity exposures while aligning with existing portfolio asset allocations. Options‑based income strategies could deliver yields above those of traditional equity dividends, including indices such as the Nasdaq 100, by systematically selling covered calls and cash‑secured puts and capturing the associated option premiums.2

Options-based strategies enable investors to incorporate not only income into their existing portfolios but also downside mitigation. For example, an investor may hold an allocation to the Nasdaq-100, an exposure delivering growth through innovation. However, given the turbulence in Big Tech stocks seen in recent months, investors may want to start building in downside mitigation into their US equity sleeves while staying invested, to capture any continued strength off the back of still high earnings and earnings estimates.

Incorporating options-based strategies into portfolios could provide market participation, strong income potential and downside mitigation through reduced market beta. Accessing such strategies via UCITS ETFs means typical Asia-based investors won’t be giving away 30% of this total yield through US foreign withholding tax and will instead only pay 15% US withholding tax on dividends paid from Nasdaq-100 securities where the Nasdaq-100 currently pays a dividend yield of 0.47%.3

So, an investor with a Nasdaq-100 allocation as part of their strategic asset allocation could blend this with an options-based strategy over the Nasdaq-100 for diversified income, downside mitigation and market participation. These strategies won’t necessarily outperform broad market equivalents over long periods of time but could provide reduced downside capture with reasonable upside capture. During down markets, they may outperform market-cap weighted equivalents. These exposures may come with no duration risk.

Innovating income generation from credit

We began 2026 with a new Fed chair appointment, a steepening yield curve, expected rate cuts and with credit spreads at historically tight levels.4 More so than ever, solving for income requires a more deliberate approach to fixed income sleeve portfolio construction.

For this reason, the market trend for many Asia-based investors may be to allocate a part of their fixed income portfolios to various active managers; however, active management may not always be the solution and may result in underperformance relative to broad markets.

For investors seeking income, 82% of active funds underperformed the iBoxx USD Liquid HY Index over the last 15 years and 95% over the last 12 months (for equities, over the last 15 years, 88% of all large-cap US equity funds underperformed the S&P 500 Index).5

Investors outsourcing their income objectives to managers might be achieving higher income but at the cost of lower overall total returns due to these higher income yields being returned to investors from capital.

This doesn’t necessarily mean active management isn’t effective, it just means investors need to be deliberate about which managers they allocate to, should seek to understand what those managers are investing in and how they source income.

Today, innovative fixed income exposures used extensively by active managers, once only available to large institutional investors, can now be accessed through low-cost ETFs with intra-daily liquidity.

1. Enhancing yields through rules-based strategies



Investors may consider rules-based strategies systematically allocating to USD IG bonds with higher spreads while maintaining the overall shape of the broad market across sectors and duration.

Maximizing carry - that is, biasing the portfolio towards ‘cheaper’ bonds with higher spreads - could be a key source of alpha for actively managed credit strategies. However the higher fees typically required for actively managed products could erode a material portion of the alpha.

With innovative index design, it’s possible to systematically capture that carry and enhance returns relative to traditional benchmarks, whilst still benefitting from the lower costs typically associated with passive approaches.