Rethinking ETFs: From tactical tool to strategic institutional building block
Are institutions underutilizing ETFs?
Among APAC institutional asset owners, ETFs have long been viewed as purely tactical investment vehicles offering simple, passive exposure to market beta. Moreover, many institutions may believe that ETFs are tools designed for the needs of retail investors. As a result, APAC institutions have primarily used ETFs to equitize cash, fill exposure gaps during manager transitions, adjust market exposure quickly, and implement tactical views in the short term.
These perceptions may be causing institutions to overlook ETFs’ potential as long-term strategic solutions. Thanks to their competitive total cost of ownership, flexibility, and precision, ETFs can be valuable building blocks in institutional strategic allocations.
For APAC investors, the opportunity is not simply to replace existing passive allocations. Instead, ETFs can be used as scalable, transparent, and cost-efficient implementation tools across a diverse region to support global market access, liquidity management, portfolio transitions, rebalancing, and more precise exposure to themes, factors, regions, and asset classes.
ETFs offer valuable benefits versus other strategic solutions
Pension managers, insurance general account managers, and other institutional asset owners have traditionally used mandates, index funds, and derivatives for long-term allocations. These decisions have been driven by mandates’ customisation capabilities, index funds’ familiar pooled structure, and derivatives’ ability to allow for hedging and efficient market access.
ETFs may complement—and at times be more attractive than—these investment vehicles by offering a combination of attributes that can be useful for long-term implementation: competitive total cost of ownership, low tracking difference, high flexibility, and ability to incorporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria (see table below).
The comparison between ETFs and traditional index funds is particularly relevant when the underlying exposures are similar. In such cases, the ETF wrapper may offer advantages, including intraday tradability, transparency, execution flexibility, and ease of use during transitions or rebalancing that index funds may not provide. For institutions managing frequent allocation changes, those enhancements can add significant value to their investment process. Furthermore, the ETF may offer a lower tracking difference versus index funds, especially when withholding tax treatment or the index replication method of the ETF enhances net performance.
In APAC, vehicle selection can also be shaped by local regulation, tax treatment, market access, currency considerations, and operational infrastructure. Depending on the investor’s domicile and objectives, institutions may compare UCITS ETFs, locally listed ETFs, mutual funds or unit trusts, segregated mandates, futures, and swaps before deciding which structure offers the most efficient implementation route.
How ETFs compare to other long-term investment vehicles
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ETFs
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Mandates
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Index funds
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Derivatives
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Total cost of ownership
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Competitive
Effective management and market-making can drive tight bid-ask spreads, but management fees are an important consideration
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Low
Fees may be negotiable, particularly for large investors, but setup and governance costs can be meaningful
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Wide range
Can be cost efficient, though pricing and access may vary by provider and share class
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Varies
Can be efficient for certain exposures, but roll costs, collateral management, and operational complexity matter
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Tracking difference
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Low
Designed to closely track the performance of an index excluding management fees and related costs
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Varies
Customisable but tracking ability depends on mandate design and manager execution
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Low
Structured to track indices tightly, but often priced once daily at the end of the day
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Varies
Can track broad exposures efficiently, but basis risk and contract terms vary
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Flexibility
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High
Intraday trading and liquidity can support rebalancing, transitions, and strategic uses
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Intermediate
Customisable but less flexible to establish, modify, or terminate
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Intermediate
Familiar structure, but do not allow for intraday implementation
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Intermediate
Flexible where liquid contracts exist, but not all asset classes are accessible and exiting or rolling a position can be costly
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ESG criteria
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High
Index-based ETFs can provide transparent, rules-based ESG exposure; large institutions may also explore co-developed strategies
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High
High customisation potential depending on manager capabilities
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Varies
ESG options available, depending on provider and structure
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Low
ESG implementation may be limited by available contracts and exposure design
Source: Invesco. For illustrative purposes only.
ETF structure can support efficient governance and decision-making
Many investment committees and governance boards treat ETFs similarly to equities for approval purposes: ETFs covering strategies or asset classes that are already permitted in an institution’s investment policy statement do not require additional approval to be added to the portfolio. As a result, ETFs can reduce the operational burden associated with manager searches, mandate negotiation, onboarding, or frequent rebalancing, activities that often weigh on institutional asset owners when employing mandates, index funds, and derivatives.
These benefits, along with intraday trading and daily transparency into holdings, allow ETFs to support faster decision-making, clearer exposure monitoring, and simpler communication with boards and investment committees.
Regulatory shifts drive institutions’ long-term ETF usage
Across APAC, institutional investors are facing more complex implementation needs as retirement systems evolve, wealth platforms scale, insurers seek more efficient portfolio tools, and asset owners increase allocations to offshore markets. These shifts are increasing demand for transparent, liquid, and cost-efficient building blocks that can support both strategic allocation and more dynamic portfolio management.
For example, defined contribution and retirement savings systems in markets such as Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore continue to place greater emphasis on scalable portfolio construction, lifecycle-oriented solutions, and efficient implementation. ETFs can support these needs by providing liquidity, cost efficiency, intraday tradability, low tracking difference, operational simplicity, and access to a broad range of global and regional exposures. In a global survey of institutional asset owners—including respondents in Australia, Singapore, and Japan—more than half cited liquidity, performance, and lowest total cost as their top criteria for making allocations to ETFs (see below).
That does not mean ETFs are the answer in every case. Futures may be appropriate where liquid contracts exist, and costs are lower. Index funds, unit trusts, or mandates may be better suited for structural, local market, or highly customised exposures. But for APAC institutions navigating more dynamic allocation requirements, global diversification needs, and operational complexity, ETFs may be a useful addition to the long-term toolkit.
Regulatory developments are also expanding ETF use cases for insurance general account managers. While frameworks differ across APAC markets, insurers are often focused on capital efficiency, liquidity, look-through transparency, reporting quality, and the ability to access diversified income exposures within appropriate governance and risk parameters.
In this context, ETFs can be relevant where they provide transparent access to asset classes that may otherwise require more operationally intensive implementation. However, the treatment of any ETF exposure will depend on local rules, the investor’s domicile, and the insurer’s ability to access, monitor, and report underlying holdings on a regular basis.
Where these conditions are met, ETFs may help insurers access income, diversification, and liquidity while supporting governance and look-through requirements. For APAC investors, this makes wrapper due diligence, local regulatory assessment, and capital markets support especially important when evaluating more specialized exposures.
Asset managers are expanding the institutional ETF toolkit
For some APAC institutional asset owners, the opportunity for ETFs goes beyond just replacing one passive exposure with another. As investment managers look for attractive opportunities beyond market-cap beta, asset managers are developing strategies that help asset owners access traditionally hard-to-reach markets, such as contingent convertible bonds (CoCos), AT1s, and parts of the high-yield market. Other areas of development include actively managed, thematic, and factor-based strategies that provide access to additional sources of alpha and portfolio construction efficiency.
In addition to providing unique market access, asset managers have also developed sophisticated market replication techniques through synthetic ETFs. In a synthetic ETF, the fund may hold a basket of securities and use a swap agreement to receive the return of the target index, rather than holding every index constituent directly like a physical fund. This synthetic structure may produce a lower tracking difference compared to physical ETFs, which is mainly attributed to the 0% withholding tax rate that is applied to US dividends through this index replication method. For APAC investors accessing US or global equities through UCITS ETFs, replication approach, tax treatment, investor domicile, and local suitability requirements should all be considered as part of the due diligence process.
ETF providers are offering asset owners more than just products
Alongside offering and co-manufacturing ETFs with asset owners, asset managers have extensive teams of ETF and capital markets specialists who can explain product structure, index methodology, trading approach, liquidity, and performance attribution. For APAC investors, this support can be particularly valuable when evaluating cross-border access, on-exchange versus over-the-counter execution, local trading windows, currency exposure, and the operational steps required to implement large or complex trades.
Invesco: Premier ETF partner to asset owners
While traditionally thought of as simplistic, market beta-based strategies, ETFs have evolved to offer institutions a broader menu of options to potentially improve institutional portfolio design or implementation efficiency. Invesco has been at the forefront of helping institutions capture the full benefits of ETFs.
Invesco’s ETF platform brings together product expertise, capital markets support, investment insight, and institutional experience to help asset owners evaluate where ETFs may fit within their portfolios. As a pure asset manager with a sizeable EMEA ETF platform spanning 170 strategies across asset classes, dedicated capital markets and ETF specialists, and extensive experience building and maintaining both physical and synthetic ETF structures, Invesco can help APAC institutions assess which implementation approach may provide efficient exposure for a given benchmark, market, portfolio, or regulatory need.