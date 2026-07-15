Rethinking ETFs: From tactical tool to strategic institutional building block

Are institutions underutilizing ETFs?

Among APAC institutional asset owners, ETFs have long been viewed as purely tactical investment vehicles offering simple, passive exposure to market beta. Moreover, many institutions may believe that ETFs are tools designed for the needs of retail investors. As a result, APAC institutions have primarily used ETFs to equitize cash, fill exposure gaps during manager transitions, adjust market exposure quickly, and implement tactical views in the short term.

These perceptions may be causing institutions to overlook ETFs’ potential as long-term strategic solutions. Thanks to their competitive total cost of ownership, flexibility, and precision, ETFs can be valuable building blocks in institutional strategic allocations.

For APAC investors, the opportunity is not simply to replace existing passive allocations. Instead, ETFs can be used as scalable, transparent, and cost-efficient implementation tools across a diverse region to support global market access, liquidity management, portfolio transitions, rebalancing, and more precise exposure to themes, factors, regions, and asset classes.

ETFs offer valuable benefits versus other strategic solutions

Pension managers, insurance general account managers, and other institutional asset owners have traditionally used mandates, index funds, and derivatives for long-term allocations. These decisions have been driven by mandates’ customisation capabilities, index funds’ familiar pooled structure, and derivatives’ ability to allow for hedging and efficient market access.

ETFs may complement—and at times be more attractive than—these investment vehicles by offering a combination of attributes that can be useful for long-term implementation: competitive total cost of ownership, low tracking difference, high flexibility, and ability to incorporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria (see table below).

The comparison between ETFs and traditional index funds is particularly relevant when the underlying exposures are similar. In such cases, the ETF wrapper may offer advantages, including intraday tradability, transparency, execution flexibility, and ease of use during transitions or rebalancing that index funds may not provide. For institutions managing frequent allocation changes, those enhancements can add significant value to their investment process. Furthermore, the ETF may offer a lower tracking difference versus index funds, especially when withholding tax treatment or the index replication method of the ETF enhances net performance.

In APAC, vehicle selection can also be shaped by local regulation, tax treatment, market access, currency considerations, and operational infrastructure. Depending on the investor’s domicile and objectives, institutions may compare UCITS ETFs, locally listed ETFs, mutual funds or unit trusts, segregated mandates, futures, and swaps before deciding which structure offers the most efficient implementation route.