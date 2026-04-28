A systematic path to net zero: Climate alignment through a factor lens

ABSTRACT. Climate change presents a systemic risk to global financial markets, prompting institutional investors to align capital with the goal of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. Traditional net zero approaches often rely on exclusionary screens and backward-looking emissions data, resulting in limited effectiveness and suboptimal portfolio outcomes. To address these shortcomings, we study a forward-looking net zero alignment framework motivated by institutional climate objectives. We expand conceptually this framework, combining it with a disciplined multi-factor portfolio construction that targets ex-ante control of systematic risk and return drivers and ex-post transparency of portfolio outcomes. By combining a forward-looking climate-alignment perspective with a systematic approach to targeting established return premia, this conceptual framework may offer an alternative considered by long-horizon asset owners — including national banks and public pension schemes — who are exploring ways to align capital with broader decarbonization objectives while remaining mindful of their fiduciary responsibilities.

1. Introduction

The urgency to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 has become a major challenge for institutional investors. Climate change is now widely recognized as a systemic financial risk, with direct implications for asset valuations, capital allocation, and long-term financial stability (Dietz, Bowen, Dixon, and Gradwell, 2016). International frameworks such as the Paris Agreement, reinforced by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), call for a halving of global emissions by 2030 and a full decarbonization by mid-century. In response, institutional portfolios are facing increasing pressure to conceptually align with these climate targets while maintaining fiduciary discipline.

To meet this dual mandate, many investors have adopted Paris-Aligned Benchmarks (PABs), which impose strict emissions reduction targets and fossil fuel exclusions, often based on static sector- and revenue-based screens. While these frameworks offer regulatory clarity, they exhibit notable limitations. Their backward-looking orientation often penalizes firms in transition – particularly in carbon-intensive sectors like utilities, energy, and materials – that are essential to enabling real-world decarbonization. Excluding these firms can raise their cost of capital and undermine broader system-level efforts to support the transition (Krueger, Sautner, and Starks, 2020).

Moreover, the rigidity of rule-based exclusions introduces structural inefficiencies (Andersson, Bolton, and Samama, 2016). By eliminating entire industries or companies with high current emissions, PAB portfolios tend to exhibit high turnover and elevated tracking error relative to standard benchmarks. These portfolios are often difficult to interpret for investors both ex-ante and ex-post: numerous constraints result in ambiguous design choices, and often introduce unintended exposures to unrewarded risks, such as single-stock, sector, currency, or regional skews. The consequences are twofold: implicit costs (e.g., unnecessary turnover) and loss in transparency in identifying key drivers of performance. As such, these designs often appear achievable on paper but are often misaligned in practice — compromising both financial performance and real-world climate impact. As Le Guenedal and Roncalli (2022) emphasize, achieving net zero alignment requires more sophisticated portfolio construction techniques than exclusionary screening. A promising alternative is to integrate forward-looking climate alignment with systematic factor investing.

Factor-based approaches are grounded in strong economic theory and have demonstrated persistent efficacy across geographies, market cycles, and asset classes (see, for example, Fama and French, 1993, and Harvey, Liu, and Zhu, 2016, among many others). However, combining factor exposures with net zero objectives is not trivial. PAB methodologies often conflict with a factor approach – particularly value, where value-oriented stocks often appear unattractive from a backward-looking emissions perspective and are disproportionately penalized in PAB frameworks. This creates trade-offs for investors seeking both climate alignment and performance.

To address these challenges, one conceptual alternative is to combine a forward-looking climate framework — designed to identify credible transition leaders — with systematic multi-factor investing. Such a conceptual design enables pursuing net zero objectives while maintaining transparency, minimizing unintended risks, and preserving exposures to well-documented sources of returns. Crucially, as designed, this conceptual design maintains tight ex-ante control of portfolio characteristics and facilitates clear ex-post decomposition of both risk and return drivers. By preserving transparency, reducing turnover, and avoiding unintended structural skews, such a framework may offer a potential viable solution for achieving net zero goals.

The remainder of this paper presents the logic, design, and empirical properties of such a conceptual design. Section 2 details a forward-looking net zero framework, which draws heavily on forward-looking alignment criteria and shows several strategic advantages over exclusion-based approaches. Section 3 describes how this net zero framework can be integrated into a factor-based approach. Lastly, Section 4 evaluates the historical performance, risk characteristics, and sheds light on practical implementation considerations for institutional investors.

2. A Forward-Looking Net Zero Framework

Recognizing the urgency of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and the limitations of existing climate investment methodologies, we consider a forward-looking net zero framework designed to identify companies credibly aligned with the long-term decarbonization objectives. Drawing on guidelines from the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), the framework employs a forward-looking, company level assessment tailored for systematic portfolio construction.

At its core, the forward-looking net zero framework evaluates firms across six alignment dimensions that collectively define their transition readiness (see Exhibit 1 below). Companies are classified into five tiers, from “Not Aligned” to “Achieving Net Zero”, based on their stated ambitions, interim targets, emissions performance, disclosure quality, strategic plans, and capital allocation. For instance, to reach the Aligned status, firms must demonstrate not only a 2050 net zero commitment but also science-based short- and medium-term emissions targets across Scope 1, 2, and material Scope 3 emissions. In line with the academic literature, performance is assessed against these targets to ensure credibility (Grewal, Hauptmann, and Serafeim, 2021).

Beyond these core metrics, transparency is a central requirement. Firms must disclose emissions comprehensively and consistently, enabling data driven portfolio decisions. Equally important is a credible decarbonization strategy, which must articulate specific operational and capital measures aimed at reducing GHG emissions and increasing the share of green revenues. This includes quantified action plans, not just aspirational statements. Capital allocation is also scrutinized as investments must reflect a genuine shift towards low-carbon technologies and associated infrastructure.