Debunking Mean Reversion of IQS Factor Strategies

Our results show that the coefficients for IQS factors are all positive, indicating a degree of persistence in returns. These coefficients are statistically and economically significant for IQS factors but not as much for the market, where the coefficients for 3 months and 12 months models are insignificantly different from zero. Specifically, for IQS factors, the ø values range from 0.15 to 0.75 and is always significant, suggesting that a portion of return from one period tends to carry over to the next. For example, a ø value of 0.25 implies that 25% of the annualized return in the current period can be expected in the next period. For the market, the coefficient ranges from 0.1 to 0.25, but its statistical significance is not robust.

Based on our analysis summarized in Table 1, we don’t find evidence of mean reversion for IQS factor strategies. Instead, our evidence suggests the opposite to be true, i.e., IQS factors show a momentum pattern where strong performance persists in the future. This finding is robust across the individual factors and multi-factor combination, as well as, across different investment horizons. While there is some persistence for market returns, it is of lower magnitude and less robust across different investment horizons.

The stronger persistence observed in IQS factor strategies can be attributed to several key factors. The economic rationale behind factors such as value, momentum, and quality is well-established, providing a solid foundation for their persistent performance. Extensive academic research supports the effectiveness of these factors across different asset classes and regions, validating their robustness. Additionally, the rigorous and systematic approach at IQS to implement these strategies ensures consistency and reliability, enhancing the persistence of returns over time.

Concluding remarks

This note presents robust evidence that IQS factor strategies, driven by value, momentum, and quality factors, exhibit strong persistence in returns, challenging the expectation of mean reversion. The statistical properties of these returns, as evidenced by our AR(1) model, indicate that past performance of IQS factors significantly predicts future returns, particularly over longer investment horizons. This persistence is underpinned by a strong economic foundation and a rigorous systematic approach to harvesting persistent return drivers. Therefore, despite recent strong performance, IQS factor strategies are well-positioned to sustain their performance, offering long-term investors attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.