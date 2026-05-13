Global Investment Grade Update: Kevin Warsh set to become the next Fed Chair

Kevin Warsh, who is set to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve, has cleared ​a key procedural hurdle in the Senate, moving him closer to Senate confirmation.

Kevin Warsh’s potential policy direction

Fed independence is likely to remain a central theme, with Warsh emphasizing that he has not “pre committed” to any interest rate decision.

A notable shift could come through a new inflation framework, with greater focus on trimmed mean/median inflation measures to gauge underlying inflation rather than relying as heavily on traditional core measures.

Warsh has signaled that inflation is still “improving” but not yet “done”, implying continued emphasis on price stability and a reluctance to ease policy prematurely if underlying pressures remain elevated.

Warsh’s approach appears to prioritize the policy rate as the primary tool, while being more skeptical about heavy reliance on balance sheet tools in normal times.

On the Fed’s balance sheet, he has indicated a preference to reduce balance sheet size slowly and deliberately, with advance signaling to markets and some coordination with the Treasury to limit disruptions.

On communications, Warsh has suggested the Fed should provide fewer guideposts, with less forward guidance and potentially fewer routine communications, which could reduce predictability for markets.

In practice, the immediate policy impact may be more about communication style and market interpretation than a sudden shift in the near term policy rate path.

Under heightened uncertainty (e.g., around energy driven inflation shocks), the Fed’s bias is likely to remain toward waiting for clearer evidence on the inflation–growth trade off before moving decisively.

Warsh has highlighted AI driven productivity as an important supply side force, but has also acknowledged the need to validate the productivity impulse rather than treat it as a near-term policy shortcut.

Implications on Global Investment Grade Bonds

For global corporate bonds, the first transmission mechanism is the duration channel, as changes in the Fed’s reaction function, communication style or balance sheet stance could influence policy expectations, yield curve dynamics and term premia, with a direct impact on total returns.

With less forward guidance, the path of rates becomes less predictable, increasing uncertainty and the term premium demanded by investors, particularly at the long end. This makes duration positioning less straightforward and reinforces a bias toward curve steepeners, especially in the context of longer term debt sustainability trends and supply driven pressures that keep upward pressure on long dated yields.

The second mechanism is financial conditions, where tighter or looser conditions influence growth, corporate fundamentals and refinancing dynamics - ultimately feeding through to credit spreads. A greater reliance on conventional monetary policy, with less use of extraordinary measures such as Quantitative easing (QE), implies less explicit policy support for credit if conditions deteriorate, increasing the likelihood that adjustment occurs through spreads.

From a credit spreads perspective, a Warsh-led Fed is therefore likely to be less supportive of broad spread compression, placing greater emphasis on fundamentals rather than policy backstops. Reduced forward guidance and a higher bar for easing should increase dispersion across sectors, regions and capital structures, potentially favouring active management over passive beta exposure.

In this environment, regulated and bondholder friendly sectors, such as financials and utilities, are likely to be better positioned to absorb volatility, while more cyclical, leverage dependent sectors may require wider spreads to compensate for refinancing and earnings uncertainty.



Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.