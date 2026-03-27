Shifting sentiment - positive flow picture for EM debt

Conclusion

We believe the recent improvement in flows into EM debt reflects a shift in investor behavior rather than a short-term bounce. After years of strong preference for US assets, global portfolios are now heavily skewed toward the US, and it appears that investors are increasingly looking to rebalance. A weaker US dollar, better EM-developed market growth differentials, and attractive EM valuations, in our view, are helping to drive renewed interest in EM assets. With performance supporting inflows, we believe the current dynamic looks more durable than in previous cycles, positioning EM debt to potentially benefit from ongoing portfolio reallocation.



Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

Fixed-income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

Non-investment grade bonds, also called high yield bonds or junk bonds, pay higher yields but also carry more risk and a lower credit rating than an investment grade bond.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

The performance of an investment concentrated in issuers of a certain region or country is expected to be closely tied to conditions within that region and to be more volatile than more geographically diversified investments.