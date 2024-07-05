What’s driving demand for INR-denominated supranational bonds?

We expect to continue to see supra issuers borrowing in INR to fund their projects in India. However, given the liberalization of India’s domestic bond market, it remains to be seen whether this issuance will shift from offshore to onshore.

How can investors allocate between onshore and offshore INR bonds?

At present Indian government bonds (IGBs) are subject to withholding taxes while this is not the case for supra-issued INR bonds. Several supranational issuers including the IBRD, ADB and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) enjoy the highest credit rating (AAA). Thus, it is safe for investors to assume they are taking on minimal credit risk when investing into these bonds. At the same time, looking at the onshore market, IGBs are seen as risk-free as these securities are backed by the Indian government.

For offshore investors deciding between the two, supra-issued INR bonds could be attractive if the yield offered is comparable to IGBs with the same maturity. IGBs are highly liquid which can help investors minimize transaction costs. While supra-issued INR bonds although still quite liquid with bid-offer spreads of around 3 to 5 basis points, are certainly not as liquid as IGBs where bid-offer spreads can be as low as 1 basis point or less.



Currently, the volume of supra-issued INR bonds outstanding is quite low and amounts to around 0.6% of Indian government bonds outstanding. Given the large size of the domestic IGB market, offshore market events typically have a limited impact on these securities. IGB prices are more affected by domestic macro factors such as growth, inflation, fiscal and monetary policies as well as external factors such as commodity prices. Liquidity conditions also play a role. Given that the INR is not yet a freely convertible currency, offshore liquidity conditions can often be quite different to those onshore. As all supra-issued INR bonds are offshore securities, their prices are subject to offshore liquidity conditions as well as being impacted by onshore IGB yields.

Investment implications of recent market conditions on the demand for INR-denominated supranational bonds

For the past year or so, we’ve seen supra INR bonds trading inside IGBs in terms of yield (Figure 4). This is logical given that investors face a lower tax burden when buying supra-issued INR bonds relative to IGBs. Nevertheless, current spreads between supra INR bonds and IGBs are at tighter levels. In the chart below we find that the supra-issued INR bond yield briefly surpassed the IGB yield in September 2023. This was largely due to extremely tight offshore liquidity conditions as US inflationary pressure was building up and the market was adjusting its expectations of Fed rate cuts.