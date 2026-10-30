India government bonds: Why Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index inclusion matters

Executive summary

India’s government bond (IGB) market is moving towards a major structural milestone: inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, the flagship benchmark for global investment grade fixed income. Although Bloomberg deferred its decision in January and July 2026, it acknowledged India’s “meaningful progress” toward meeting the required standards. The timing remains uncertain, but continued market reforms support the case for eventual inclusion.

The most significant long-term impact of inclusion, in our view, would be the expansion of the IGB investor base beyond emerging market (EM) investors to global core bond funds, pension funds, insurers and reserve managers. China’s experience suggests that this shift in ownership – not initial index-rebalancing flows – could generate a deeper and more durable source of foreign demand over time.

Background: Where India stands

India is already firmly established across the major emerging market local currency bond indices. Government securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) are included in J.P. Morgan’s Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), the Bloomberg EM Local Currency Government Index and the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI), making India a core allocation across all three benchmarks.

Inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index would represent the next and most significant milestone (Chart 1). Bloomberg launched an investor consultation in September 2025 but deferred its decision in January and again in July 2026, citing operational and market infrastructure considerations and the need for recent market reforms to become embedded in day-to-day market practice.

The potential flow impact is expected to be substantial, given the broad pool of assets benchmarked against the Global Aggregate Index. Market estimates point to approximately US$20 to 30 billion of passive demand over the implementation period, before accounting for potential active allocations. With India still under review and any eventual inclusion likely to be phased, we view this as a medium-term structural catalyst rather than a near-term trading event.