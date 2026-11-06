Insight A reset is not the end of the AI story
Key takeaways
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The artificial intelligence build has seemed due for a reset as investors have increasingly questioned the enormous amount of capital being committed to AI infrastructure.
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We saw those worries translate into a sharp selloff to the Nasdaq, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, and companies closely associated with AI infrastructure.
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This does not change our longer-term view that demand for compute will continue to grow and that AI represents a powerful structural investment theme.
Investors had grown accustomed to semiconductor and artificial intelligence related stocks leading the market higher. Yesterday, they were leading it lower.
The selloff has been sharp. The Nasdaq was down roughly 5% in late morning trading1, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index had fallen nearly 11%.2 Nvidia, AMD, Micron and other companies closely associated with AI infrastructure have been among the hardest hit.3
We are not overly surprised. More importantly, we are not overly concerned.
The AI build was due for a reset
Concerns surrounding the AI investment boom did not begin with this week’s elections. Investors have increasingly questioned the enormous amount of capital being committed to AI infrastructure, particularly as interest rates moved higher during much of the year.4
That combination mattered. Building data centers require tremendous amounts of capital, power and increasingly expensive equipment. Higher borrowing costs naturally raise the hurdle for new projects. At the same time, semiconductor and memory companies have been investing aggressively to satisfy expectations for extraordinary compute demand.
Demand remains significant.5 But there is an important distinction between strong long-term demand and the amount of equipment that needs to be purchased immediately. Some parts of the semiconductor ecosystem may simply have extended too far in preparing for that demand.
The election appears to have accelerated that reassessment.
Investors are concerned that the Democratic victories could slow data center construction, especially after candidates skeptical of additional development prevailed in important states including Texas, Ohio and Georgia. Local opposition was evident as well. Of 41 data center related ballot measures across 10 states, voters backed restrictions or rejected development friendly measures in nearly every contest for which results were available.6
That is a legitimate new uncertainty. It could slow the pace of the build. We believe, however, that the rise in interest rates and the sheer scale of planned investment represented a more significant risk to the pace of AI spending than the election outcome itself.
A reset is not the end of the AI story
None of these changes our longer-term view that demand for compute will continue to grow and that AI represents a powerful structural investment theme.
What may change is the speed at which capacity gets built.
That would not necessarily be a bad outcome. Capital spending had reached levels that were increasingly raising questions about financing, profitability and the ability of end demand to absorb new capacity quickly enough. A more measured pace could ultimately make the AI build healthier and more sustainable.
Markets rarely make those adjustments smoothly. When crowded trades unwind, especially when hedge funds and other levered investors are involved, price declines can become disconnected from changes in long term fundamentals. Selling creates more selling. Resets often overshoot.
That appears to be part of what investors are experiencing today.
Look beyond the headline index
There are also reasons not to interpret the technology selloff as a verdict on the entire market.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index closed at a record high on November 4, illustrating how much market leadership had already broadened beyond the largest technology stocks.7 Defensive areas such as consumer staples, health care and utilities were gaining over the past month as technology shares fell sharply.8 That follows a period when those defensive sectors, real estate and US Treasuries have provided valuable diversification.9 Non-US markets have also generally held up better than the technology heavy US benchmarks.10
That rotation matters. A market in which leadership changes are different from a market in which everything is being indiscriminately sold.
Reset, not rupture
We do not view today’s decline as the bursting of an AI bubble or the end of an investment mania. Valuations across the entire AI ecosystem simply had not reached the extremes historically associated with the most famous speculative bubbles.
Instead, we see a reset in one of the market’s strongest and most crowded trades.
The reset may continue, and the companies that led the market over the past several years do not necessarily have to lead over the next several months. But lower prices and more reasonable valuations are improving the longer-term opportunity set.
For investors, today is also a useful reminder that diversification matters precisely when market leadership looks most certain. Technology can correct while other sectors, bonds and international markets provide balance.
The AI build may become slower and more disciplined from here. In our view, that would represent a recalibration of an extraordinary investment cycle, not its end.
The long-term demand for AI and compute remains intact. The price investors are being asked to pay for that opportunity is simply being reset.
Investment risks
The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.
Important information
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All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
References to specific companies aren’t buy/sell recommendations.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology companies are sensitive to specific risks such as small markets, business cycle changes, economic growth, technological progress, obsolescence, and regulation. These companies may have limited products, markets, resources, or personnel, making their securities more volatile, especially for smaller start-ups. Rapid technological changes can adversely affect their results. AI companies often rely on patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets to protect their technology, but there's no guarantee these protections will be sufficient. Significant research and development (R&D) spending doesn’t ensure product or service success.
Fixed income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
The health care industry is subject to risks relating to government regulation, obsolescence caused by scientific advances, and technological innovations.
Investments in real estate-related instruments may be affected by economic, legal, or environmental factors that affect property values, rents, or occupancies of real estate. Real estate companies, including REITs or similar structures, tend to be small and mid-cap companies, and their shares may be more volatile and less liquid. Many products and services offered in technology-related industries are subject to rapid obsolescence, which may lower the value of the issuers.
Investments focused on a particular industry or sector are subject to greater risk and can be more impacted by market volatility than more diversified investments.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
Many products and services offered in technology-related industries are subject to rapid obsolescence, which may lower the value of the issuers.
The S&P 500® Equal Weight Index is the equally weighted version of the S&P 500® Index.
The Nasdaq Composite Index is the market-capitalization-weighted index of approximately 3,000 common equities listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) is a market-capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of companies involved in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.
The Bloomberg US Treasury Index is an unmanaged index that measures the performance of US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate debt securities issued by the US Treasury.
The MSCI All Country World (ACWI) ex USA Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of large- and mid-cap stocks across developed and emerging markets, excluding the US. The index is computed using the net return, which withholds applicable taxes for nonresident investors.
Valuation is the estimation of an asset’s value based on variables perceived to be related to future investment returns, on comparisons with similar assets.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of Nov. 5, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
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