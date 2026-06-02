Uncommon truths: Is AI delivering?

AI has certainly delivered for investors in the enablers but what about users? Unemployment is trending up in some countries, US productivity growth is rising and profits have been strong. However, there are many caveats, and it remains difficult to sort the AI wheat from the cyclical chaff.

At the end of a second successive week of falling oil prices (taking the Brent first future to $91), the optimism expressed by equity markets since the end of March appears warranted. Given that we started the year in optimistic mood and made only limited changes to our Model Asset Allocation in March, we hope the mooted US/Iran agreement comes to fruition (in mid-March we boosted the US equity allocation and reduced energy commodities to zero – see Figure 6).

Of course, relying on logical outcomes in this volatile geopolitical environment is never comfortable, which is why we prefer to focus on longer term drivers of investment performance. The AI theme has been among the most powerful of such engines, with the benefits spreading to enablers outside the US (South Korean stocks have nearly tripled and Taiwanese stocks have more than doubled in the last 12 months, based on MSCI indices).

The question being, when will the benefits of AI spread to users? This is important not only for users and economies but also for enablers, since it is hard to imagine their massive investments paying off if users are extracting no benefit.

Apart from anecdotal evidence that we are all spending a lot of time trying to extract gains from AI, how will we know it is delivering on its promise? I wrote about this in December 2024 (see How will we know AI is delivering?). I concluded that we need to keep an eye on trends in productivity, employment, inflation and profit margins but that sorting the underlying wheat from the cyclical chaff will be difficult.

Interestingly, unemployment has been gently trending up since early 2022 in Germany, the UK and the US (Figure 1a). This is despite divergent growth trends, with the German economy treading water, while US GDP has grown at an annualised rate of around 2.5% since 2022 Q1 (the UK in the middle with growth of around 1.0%). At the same time, unemployment has been relatively flat in Japan (GDP growth of around 0.1%) and falling in the Eurozone (1.3%). That unemployment in Germany and the UK has risen is not surprising given the low/no growth backdrop. However, it is more surprising that US unemployment has risen when there has been reasonable growth. Could this be a sign that AI is impacting the US economy (though the benefits of AI can accrue anywhere in the world)?

This brings us to productivity. Figure 1b shows 10-year annualised growth in the broadest measure of productivity (GDP per capita) across a range of economies, using GDP in 2015 US dollars, converted using purchasing power parity (PPP) exchange rates. China is excluded because its productivity growth has been so much higher than in the other countries in the chart (5%-6% in recent years, down from 9%-10% in the 2007-14 period). Based on that chart, US productivity growth has been higher than elsewhere since the pandemic but there is no evidence of an uptrend. Indeed, outside the US the reverse seems to be true.