China Q2 GDP growth slows, but June data shows economic resilience

China’s export growth accelerated sharply in June, rising 27.0% y/y, above both May’s 19.4% y/y increase and consensus expectations of 19.0%.2 The June trade data shows that the robust export engine is starting to broaden. Tech remains the key driver, but autos and consumer goods are now adding incremental momentum, while surging IT imports point to a rapidly deepening AI infrastructure cycle.

Overall, I think China’s economy Q2 has shown resilience in the face of unanticipated disruptive forces. The country’s manufacturing and export sectors expanded despite intensifying global macro risks, such as the Middle East conflict, higher energy prices and bond yields. Many major economies including the US saw a dip in growth in Q2. I think the better-than-expected June retail sales and industrial production data gives policymakers more wiggle room to decide whether to implement more near-term stimulus or not.



Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.