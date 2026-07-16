China’s domestic tourism boom: A new driver of consumer growth

In the first half of 2026, leisure travel within China exploded. As the summer travel season builds towards Mid-Autumn Festival and Golden Week, domestic travel has emerged as one of the most important, if underappreciated, drivers of consumption and growth in the country.

During the extended Lunar New Year holiday, travel and consumer spending boomed. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported 596 million trips, with spending surpassing 803 billion yuan (US$118.19 billion). Spending and travel reportedly rose nearly 20% from a year-earlier holiday that was one day shorter.

Momentum continued through to the May Day holiday, when domestic travellers made 325 million trips and spent 185.48 billion yuan (US$27.08 billion).

The surge in travel and spending is no happy accident: Beijing in 2024 added two additional holidays1, specifically to boost leisure spending. Localities around the country have added additional school holidays for the same reason. The move is working.

Domestic travel has also recovered faster than cross-border travel since the pandemic. During the 2026 Dragon Boat Festival holiday, domestic trips reached 124 million2, up 4.4% year on year and well above the 96 million taken over the same holiday in 20193. Inbound tourism, by comparison, only approached pre-pandemic levels in 2024, when arrivals recovered to 97% of the 2019 count and spending to 93%, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism4. For investors watching China's consumer confidence the domestic traveller is the one to follow.

These travellers ride on infrastructure that already exists. Over two decades, China built the world's largest high-speed rail network, along with new airports, expressways and hotel stock. Critics have long called some of this capacity overbuilt. Domestic leisure demand is now filling it. Every weekend trip booked on existing track and existing runways generates revenue at little new capital cost.

That operating leverage is why tourism is fast becoming important to China’s medium-term growth outlook. According to China's National Bureau of Statistics, tourism represented about 4% of GDP in 20245. By comparison, the EU derives about 10% of its GDP from tourism6 — with most of the activity coming from within Europe. Morgan Stanley has called travel a new growth engine for China, estimating tourism's share of GDP could reach about 6.7% by 2030 with domestic tourism driving most of the expansion.

A long list of industries stands to benefit. The most direct are railways, airlines, hotels, homestays and catering. Attractions come next: China is using a growing roster of theme parks to convert holiday time into consumer spending, while an expanding national park network draws value-oriented families and supports outdoor equipment sales.

Perhaps the most interesting development is the rise of experience-based tourism. Travelers are increasingly paying for activities rather than destinations. Factory tours of near-fully automated electric vehicle factories, a concentrating solar farm in Dunhuang and hands-on robotics experiences in Shenzhen are becoming attractions in their own right. This reflects a broader shift in consumer preferences from goods consumption toward experiential spending, a trend seen across many developed economies.

Domestic travel also redistributes wealth. When residents of the prosperous eastern seaboard travel to dramatic inland destinations, their spending flows to provinces that benefited less from previous rounds of industrialization. Communities in the interior, including many of China's 56 recognized ethnic minorities, gain a direct stake in the consumer economy through hospitality, food and cultural tourism.

Moreover, there’s reason to prioritize expanding the domestic market over increasing international arrivals. While international tourists do tend to spend more than domestic tourists per visit, foreign arrival numbers can be volatile and affected by geopolitics. Too many international tourists can also become a local political issue, as we have seen in Japan and Europe. Beyond the economic benefits, domestic tourism brings intangible social benefits as well; in a country as vast and diverse as China, internal cultural exchanges bring communities together and deepen the shared national identity.

Hong Kong offers a contrasting illustration of the trend’s strength. Residents now cross the border in large numbers most weekends — for this year's April Easter holiday, 60% of Hong Kong travellers planned to visit mainland destinations7, mostly by high-speed rail. Local retailers and restaurants feel the drain. We expect the pressure to ease as price gaps between Hong Kong and neighbouring mainland cities narrow. In the meantime, the outflow confirms how efficient, fast and attractive mainland travel has become.

So, what should we be watching the second half? Trip counts alone say little. A healthy travel-led consumer economy shows spending growing at least as fast as trips, with people trading up, staying longer and paying for experiences, rather than more crowds spending less per head. It shows demand persisting outside holiday windows instead of compressing into them. And it shows growth spreading beyond top-tier cities into smaller and county-level destinations.

While the traditional summer holiday season will reveal some indicators of the health of the domestic tourism economy, the next major tests will be Mid-Autumn Festival and the October Golden Week. If spending per traveller continues to rise, occupancy remains robust and demand spreads beyond major urban centres, domestic tourism will have confirmed itself as something more substantial than a post-pandemic rebound.

While robust holiday travel spending generally indicates a healthy consumer and a maturing economy, China’s burgeoning domestic tourism industry is about more than just taking vacations. It’s about creating new channels for consumption growth and developing a service-sector growth engine. In a market that has been long-awaiting evidence of a more durable consumer recovery, domestic tourism may prove to be one of the most compelling trends to watch.

A version of this article appeared in South China Morning Post on July 16, 2026 (Opinion | China’s consumption has a new, fast-growing driver: local tourists| South China Morning Post)