Middle-East Update: A tentative ceasefire

The US and Iran declared a tentative 14-day ceasefire early on 8 April 2026 before Asia markets opened. Investors cheered the news; stocks in Asia rallied, Brent oil fell precipitously and the USD eased. While today’s news is a much-welcomed development, geopolitical uncertainties remain.

For this risk-on rally to be sustained, the US, Iran and Israel must translate this ceasefire into durable peace.

A final resolution is far from guaranteed

While I remain cautiously optimistic, investors should be aware of the complexities before reaching a “forever peace.”

The Iranians’ proposed 10-point plan1 is entirely at odds with President Trump’s 15-point peace plan proposed in March.

For example, both sides still disagree whether Iran’s uranium enrichment program should remain intact or be completely dismantled.

There are many other significant disagreements. Forthcoming negotiations will be arduous and a final resolution is far from guaranteed.

The Strait of Hormuz remains the key focus

Economically, what investors care about the most is whether the Strait of Hormuz will finally become unblocked, as promised by the Iranian side.

In their proposal, the Iranians promised safe passage for ships via coordination with the country’s armed forces with consideration of technical limitations.2