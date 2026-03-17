Insight

The Big Picture: Looking beyond the fog of war 2026 Q2

March 17, 2026
Global Market Strategist, EMEA
Paul Jackson
Global Market Strategist, EMEA
The Big Picture: Looking beyond the fog of war 2026 Q2

Investment themes and asset class views

Our themes
Improving global growth favours cyclical assets Opportunities are greater outside the US Favouring credit over government bonds

The global economy is gaining momentum as financial conditions ease, economic signals improve, real wages rise, and policy remains supportive across major economies. This powints to a mid-cycle upswing rather than an approaching slowdown.

  • Cyclical assets preferred
  • Favoured equities: non-US, value, size, industrials and resource related
  • Commodity currencies supported

 

US assets, especially equities, look expensive relative to history, while many international markets offer more attractive valuations and greater sensitivity to improving global growth, in our view. Differences in policy paths also suggest a weaker US dollar over time.

  • US dollar weakness
  • Commodities and emerging markets benefit

 

 

Developed world government bonds offer limited upside as yields are likely to drift higher, in our opinion. We believe that improving growth supports selective credit exposure.

  • AAA-rated collateralised loan obligations (CLOs) as a cash alternative
  • Bank loans among the preferred assets

 

 

Asset class views

We evaluate a broad set of asset classes using a consistent framework built around multiple factors including the growth of the global economy, the direction of inflation and interest rates and the shape of the yield curve, market momentum, and valuations. 

Figure 1: Global asset preferences
Figure 1: Global asset preferences

Note: There is no guarantee that these views will come to pass. *This is a theoretical portfolio and is for illustrative purposes only. It does not represent an actual portfolio and is not a recommendation of any investment or trading strategy. “CLOs” is AAA collateralised loan obligations. N/A indicates asset classes that are not included in the Model Asset Allocation structure. See appendices for definitions, methodology and disclaimers. Source: Invesco Strategy & Insights.

Investment risks 

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. 

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