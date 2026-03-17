The Big Picture: Looking beyond the fog of war 2026 Q2

The global economy is gaining momentum as financial conditions ease, economic signals improve, real wages rise, and policy remains supportive across major economies. This powints to a mid-cycle upswing rather than an approaching slowdown. Cyclical assets preferred

Favoured equities: non-US, value, size, industrials and resource related

Commodity currencies supported

US assets, especially equities, look expensive relative to history, while many international markets offer more attractive valuations and greater sensitivity to improving global growth, in our view. Differences in policy paths also suggest a weaker US dollar over time. US dollar weakness

Commodities and emerging markets benefit