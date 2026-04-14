Uncommon truths: Stagflation: scary but unlikely

The breakdown of US/Iran talks leaves us waiting nervously for the next steps. So far during this crisis, financial market reaction has been relatively calm, despite lots of talk about stagflation. The 1970s oil price shock was difficult for investors but we doubt there will be a rerun.

Financial markets appeared to take comfort from the two-week ceasefire agreed between the US/Israel and Iran and the promise by Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz (see the one-week returns in Figures 3 and 4). It is to be seen how strongly markets react to the lack of progress in US/Iran talks and the US suggestion it will now blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

With the VIX index below 20 at the end of last week, and limited asset losses since hostilities started, it could be argued that market participants are relaxed about the duration and consequences of this conflict (the S&P 500 is down less than 1% since 27 February, while the Euro Stoxx 50, FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225 are down only 3.5%, 2.8% and 3.3%, respectively).

Admittedly, the ICE Brent 1st future contract price is still up around 31% (at $95.2 per barrel) and the ICE UK Natural Gas 1st future is up 40%. Further, the market implied path of policy rates suggests a belief that most central banks are now erring on the side of tightening to end-2026, whereas before this conflict many were expected to ease, especially the Fed and the BOE. Hence, the slightly bigger impact on bond markets than on equities (the ICE BofA Global Government Index is down 2.1% since 27 February, versus -1.6% for MSCI World, based on total return indices in US dollars).

This relative calm seems at odds with media commentary, where the threat of recession and even stagflation is regularly evoked (at least here in the UK). Even central bankers seem to be talking up the potential economic damage (see for example the opinions expressed in the latest Fed Minutes, published on 8 April 2026).

The mere mention of stagflation is enough to cause unease (in my experience). My definition of stagflation is the coincidence of recession and high inflation, which is a nightmare for central bankers and investors alike. No wonder the stagflation of the 1970s/80s popularised the aptly named Misery Index (inflation rate plus unemployment rate). The US Misery Index was around 7.2% in 2025 Q4 (based on OECD data), whereas it peaked at 21.8% in mid-1980. The UK was at 8.3% in 2025 Q4, versus a December 1975 peak of 31.4%, just as Bohemian Rhapsody was topping the UK charts (the misery was eased by great music!).

That that period was miserable for investors can be seen in Figure 1. The Yom Kippur War took place in October 1973 and provoked the oil embargo that saw world supply fall by 7% between 1973 and 1975. The subsequent tripling of the oil price in less than six months (based on the WTI spot price) was a boon to commodity investors. The consequent doubling of the US inflation rate (from 5.5% in 1973 Q2 to 12.2% in 1974 Q4) may have contributed to the strength of gold (the price of which had been fixed until the early 1970s). Otherwise, investors struggled to generate positive real returns between September 1973 and the end of 1974.