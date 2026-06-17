US-Iran de-escalation: A positive shift, but not a final resolution

The apparent US-Iran memorandum of understanding reduces a major geopolitical tail risk and improves the near-term macro backdrop, especially through lower oil prices.

If the Strait of Hormuz reopens and energy flows normalise, the main market effects should be softer inflation pressure, better risk appetite, and a stronger case for non-US equities to outperform.

This remains an early and fragile positive: the agreement is not yet signed, the reported terms are still unconfirmed, and implementation risks remain high.

Over the weekend, the US and Iran appear to have agreed a memorandum of understanding. It is not a final settlement, but it is a meaningful step towards de-escalation. A formal signing is reportedly pencilled in for Friday. This raises the odds that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen and suggests the most acute phase of the crisis may be passing.

This is a positive development, but it is still early and untested. For more than 100 days, markets have been pricing a geopolitical risk premium into oil and, at times, into government bonds and broader risk assets. At the same time, many investors have assumed that, as in past geopolitical shocks, the economic damage would prove limited unless energy flows were disrupted for longer.

If the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane reopens and Gulf energy exports increase, a meaningful tail risk comes off the table. Oil prices have fallen back to their early March levels, which, if sustained, should ease near-term inflation pressures. That would improve the near-term macro backdrop and support risk appetite. The initial market response has been constructive, with oil softer, bond yields lower, and equity futures firmer. Early trading suggests a better tone across Asia and Europe, though it is too soon to draw firm conclusions about regional relative performance.

According to Iranian state-affiliated media, the reported terms include phased relief on Iranian oil exports, access to some frozen overseas assets, steps to reopen the Strait and improve shipping conditions, and the removal of the US naval blockade. There also appears to be a 60-day negotiation window for a broader settlement, including discussion of Iran's nuclear programme. These details matter for markets, but they should still be treated as unconfirmed until they are clearly and jointly verified. That distinction matters because the gap between a headline agreement and durable implementation is often where volatility returns.