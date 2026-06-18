Warsh takes his Chair

While the Federal Reserve (Fed) may appear more divided, more political, and either less willing or less able to guide markets as clearly as before, we believe concerns about lasting institutional damage are overstated. The most meaningful change to the Fed under a Kevin Warsh chairmanship is likely to be in how monetary policy is communicated and interpreted rather than a fundamental shift in how the central bank operates. We anticipate market volatility around this transition but do not assume a clear directional change in interest rates.

What happened?

Kevin Warsh was confirmed as the 17th chair of the Federal Reserve on 13 May in a 54–45 Senate vote — one of the most partisan confirmations in modern Fed history (see Figure 1). He formally took over on 15 May, bringing Jerome Powell’s eight-year tenure as chair to an end. The first Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision under the new Chairman is on 17 June. We will watch his press conference closely.

Is this a regime shift or just a leadership change?

Some commentators have described the end of former chairman Jerome Powell’s term as “regime change”, borrowing a phrase Warsh himself used in a CNBC interview last year.1 We think that overstates the case. It is entirely natural that a transition after an unusually long incumbency will generate uncertainty about what comes next, but we are cautious about over- extrapolating a change in view from the change in personnel alone.

How much power does the Fed chair really have?

The “C” in FOMC stands for Committee: The chair can set the agenda, frame the discussion, and shape the tone of public communication, but it cannot overrule the other voting members. This matters more today than at any point in recent memory.

The April FOMC meeting produced the most policy disagreement within the Committee since 1992, with four of twelve voting members dissenting against either the rate decision or the policy statement.2 That level of internal debate is unlikely to disappear simply because a new chair takes the gavel, and indeed the internal debate may well increase, in our view.

Jerome Powell’s decision to remain on the Board of Governors — the first time a departing chair has done so in nearly 80 years — adds a further dimension. His views may still carry meaningful weight in policy discussions, and we suspect his institutional credibility may leave the Committee somewhat more hawkish than it would otherwise have been under new leadership had Powell departed. Continuity of recent thinking within the Committee should therefore not be underestimated, in our view.