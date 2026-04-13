Will Middle East conflict lead to stagflation?

• Severe energy disruptions in 1973, triggered by the Yom Kippur War and OPEC oil embargo, led to higher inflation, Fed rate hikes, and eventually a recession. The Iranian Revolution in 1979 produced a similar outcome.

• Investors are increasingly concerned that conflict in the Middle East could spark another inflation shock, just years after the energy crisis brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

• The US economy today, however, is fundamentally different from 1973 and 1979. And unlike in 2022, when supply chains were still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the current supply disruption is largely limited to commodity markets.

What’s the reality?