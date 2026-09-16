Insurance Insights Q3 2026: A constructive macro outlook for insurers

From an equity perspective, we continue to see support from structural themes such as artificial intelligence, digitalization and ongoing investment in data center infrastructure. However, market leadership is gradually broadening beyond a narrow group of mega-cap technology companies. A modest reacceleration in global growth, aided by policy support and improving trade activity, may create opportunities in more cyclical sectors as well as select international markets where valuations remain more attractive.

Asia remains particularly interesting. Export growth linked to AI-related capital expenditure and technology supply chains continues to support parts of North Asia, while policy support in China is helping stabilize activity. Although investors remain cautious toward China as recent economic momentum has waned, policymakers are apt to rollout additional fiscal and monetary stimulus measures.

Looking ahead, we believe insurers can remain balanced in their approach. Elevated yields continue to underscore the importance of fixed income as a core source of portfolio income, while selective exposure to risk assets can help capture opportunities arising from a resilient macro backdrop. In our view, diversification across regions, sectors and asset classes remains one of the most effective ways to navigate what is likely to remain a complex but ultimately constructive investment environment.