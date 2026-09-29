Insight Resilience moves to the centre of portfolio design
Key takeaways
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Geopolitical shocks have accelerated the shift towards resilience, treating it now as an explicit objective of portfolio design and not just a by-product of diversification.
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As bond-equity relationships come under pressure and listed index concentration grows, sovereign investors are broadening resilience toolkits.
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Sovereign investors are now placing greater value on flexibility, liquidity, and governance agility. This has galvanized interest in total portfolio approaches.
Sovereign investors, including central banks and sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), are increasingly redesigning portfolios to improve resilience to geopolitical shocks, inflation, and market concentration risk. This article explores how sovereign investors are adapting portfolio construction, diversification frameworks, and governance models to operate in a more volatile and uncertain investment environment.
Our latest Global Sovereign Asset Management Study found that the pursuit of diversification is becoming more complex. Geopolitical disruption is more frequent, bond-equity relationships are less dependable, and listed markets are increasingly concentrated. As a result, portfolio resilience is becoming a more explicit test of whether sovereign portfolios are built for the world investors now face.
The result is a more deliberate approach. Most respondents in our study already regard resilience as an important consideration and expect its role to increase over the next five years (Figure 1). The focus is becoming more practical:
- What portfolios should be able to withstand
- How they should behave under stress
- What trade-offs institutions are prepared to accept to preserve flexibility
Resilience has become a portfolio design problem
Respondents centre the concept of resilience around long-term capital preservation, protection against tail risks, and the ability to absorb short-term shocks. An APAC investment sovereign said resilience means the portfolio can "take a hit and still hold together." One European liability sovereign said of the guiding philosophy: "prepare, not predict."
Rather than anchoring portfolio construction to a single base case, leading sovereigns are testing whether portfolios can remain resilient across a wider range of these scenarios. The practical implications are visible in greater attention to liquidity, real assets, inflation-linked exposures, and the ability to reposition capital when market conditions change.
Progress is uneven, and a broader challenge comes to light — resilience is a widely accepted objective, but the investment discipline required to deliver it is still being built.
Traditional diversification is doing less work
The pressure on traditional diversification is most visible in the changing role of fixed income. The bond-equity relationship that underpinned many portfolio construction frameworks is being questioned across the respondent base. An APAC liability sovereign said, "Bonds still help, but they do not solve everything on their own." A European central bank argued that changing correlations have made traditional reserve management models feel outdated.
Several respondents noted in the current environment, high-quality duration is not reliably providing the protection expected when risk assets fall. Over the past five to eight years, many institutions have increased their real asset exposure and reduced their overall bond weight in response.
There is a similar concern about equity concentration. Index-heavy passive strategies now carry significant exposure to a small number of large-cap technology companies, and several respondents described reviewing whether the diversification they assumed from broad market exposure is actually present. A European liability sovereign noted combining passive wrappers can obscure concentration risks that are only visible at the portfolio level.
A Latin American central bank made a related observation about market dynamics. “When you look at correlation matrices and compare them with even 10 years ago,” they said, “everything is more volatile. Safe haven assets are not reliably behaving as they once did. Gold, for example, is increasingly influenced by investor positioning and flows, making it a less reliable pure inflation hedge.” The institution said it was turning to inflation-linked bonds for more reliable inflation protection as a result.
Flexibility brings its own governance test. How resilience is pursued depends on mandate and institutional structure (Figure 2), but the common thread is the need to preserve flexibility under stress. For central banks, that tends to be expressed in operational terms: liquidity, reserve access and geographic diversification, and operational readiness. For sovereign wealth funds, it is more likely to appear in asset allocation, real assets exposure and governance frameworks that allow portfolios to adjust without losing sight of long-term objectives.
For some institutions, the search for flexibility has also renewed interest in total portfolio approaches. These are not being applied as a single model. Some respondents emphasise wider tactical ranges around strategic asset-class allocations. Others point to more dynamic capital allocation, stronger cross-portfolio decision-making, or governance frameworks anchored to long-term objectives rather than short-term benchmark deviations. It is worth noting these views are not universal, and the attraction of flexibility comes with an accountability challenge.
Figure 2: The pursuit of resilience depends on portfolio structure
How resilience is embedded (% citations, CBs and SWFs)
|
|
Total
|
Central banks
|
Development sovereigns
|Investment sovereigns
|Liability sovereigns
|Liquidity sovereigns
|
Diversify geographicallly
|
64%
|
88%
|41%
|
79%
|53%
|30%
|Allocate to resilience-enhancing assets (e.g. real assets inflation protection)
|
53%
|
31%
|
78%
|86%
|61%
|20%
|
Build in liquidity
|
50%
|
67%
|
19%
|43%
|50%
|70%
|Embed systemic risk in SAA
|50%
|46%
|37%
|100%
|53%
|20%
|Reduce exposure to structurally elevated risks
|29%
|23%
|37%
|43%
|29%
|20%
|Flexibility to respond to shocks built into mandates / benchmarkets / risk limits
|26%
|21%
|22%
|36%
|37%
|10%
|Structure porfolio sleeeves by distinct resililence objectives
|19%
|19%
|11%
|14%
|29%
|10%
|Do not currently embed resilience
|4%
|4%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|0%
How, if at all, are you embedding resilience directly into portfolio construction? Sample size: 137
From concept to portfolio discipline
Resilience is also showing up more explicitly in how portfolios are monitored. Concentration analysis and scenario testing now sit at the centre of resilience assessment for most institutions, though qualitative judgement remains important alongside formal tools. An APAC liability sovereign described the process as assessed through "a mix of tools rather than one formal score," with scenario analysis central, especially for longer-term risks such as the climate transition.
The emphasis on scenario work has intensified. A European central bank noted market or geopolitical shocks may prompt small short-term adjustments but do not generally override long-term investment intentions, with the monitoring framework providing the discipline to hold course. For many institutions, the most significant change is in the rigour with which stress conditions are anticipated and tracked, independently of any specific allocation decisions.
Investment themes with resilience benefits
Energy security and energy transition infrastructure head the list of investment themes respondents see offering genuine portfolio resilience benefits (Figure 3). The common attractions are durable demand, inflation linkage, and cash flows that hold up when broader market conditions deteriorate. The AI build-out is reinforcing demand for both, and the power and data infrastructure it requires is driving a step-change in capital requirements across energy and critical infrastructure.
The question of whether sovereign capital itself should serve as an anchor of national resilience divides institutions. Sovereign wealth funds are more willing than central banks to see their portfolios in those terms, but the tension with return objectives is real. The question of how much return to sacrifice (and for what) remains one of the harder governance conversations in the sector.
Conclusion: Resilience is now a portfolio requirement
Sovereign investors are spending more time on the question of what their portfolios should be able to withstand. Diversification, liquidity, scenario planning, and the composition of the portfolio under stress are all being reviewed with greater care. So too are questions that barely registered as portfolio considerations in previous years.
Ukraine changed how investors think about energy, security, and fiscal strain. Iran has reinforced the sense that supply-side shocks can arrive with little warning and feed quickly into inflation and market pricing. Against that backdrop, the institutions that have moved furthest on resilience share a common discipline — testing portfolios across a wider range of plausible futures, preserving liquidity and flexibility where they can, and strengthening the governance and monitoring needed to act under pressure.
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Frequently asked questions
Portfolio construction
What does “portfolio resilience” mean for sovereign investors?
Portfolio resilience refers to the ability of sovereign wealth funds and central banks to withstand shocks, preserve capital, and maintain flexibility across a wide range of economic and geopolitical scenarios.
Why is traditional diversification becoming less effective?
Traditional diversification is under pressure because bond-equity correlations are less reliable and equity markets are increasingly concentrated, reducing the effectiveness of broad market exposure.
How are sovereign investors adapting portfolio design?
Sovereign investors are placing greater emphasis on liquidity, real assets, inflation-linked exposures, and flexible capital allocation to improve resilience under changing market conditions.
What role does liquidity play in resilient portfolios?
Liquidity allows institutions to meet short-term obligations, absorb shocks, and reposition portfolios quickly, making it a critical component of resilience.
What is a total portfolio approach in institutional investing?
A total portfolio approach focuses on managing the entire portfolio holistically, enabling more dynamic asset allocation and faster decision-making across asset classes.
Which investment themes are seen as improving resilience?
Energy security, infrastructure, and real assets are commonly viewed as offering resilience benefits due to their stable demand, inflation linkage, and durable cash flows.
SWF behaviour
What do sovereign wealth fund (SWF) portfolios typically look like?
SWF portfolios are broadly diversified across asset classes, with around 52% in public equities, 29% in private equities, and 19% in real estate. However, they show strong home-region bias and significant concentration in specific industries, particularly finance, energy, transportation, and telecommunications.
Do sovereign wealth funds behave like traditional financial investors?
Partly. SWFs do reflect financial investor behaviour through benchmarking and some risk management considerations. However, their investment patterns also deviate from purely financial objectives due to factors like home bias, industry concentration, and active ownership.
What drives investment decisions in sovereign wealth funds?
SWF decisions are driven by a combination of financial objectives (such as risk-adjusted returns and benchmarking) and state-led industrial planning goals. Industrial planning plays a significant role, explaining a substantial portion of portfolio choices alongside financial factors.
Why do sovereign wealth funds take large or active ownership stakes?
SWFs often take active ownership positions (e.g., stakes above 5%) to gain control or influence, particularly in key industries and regions. This behaviour aligns with industrial planning objectives, where ownership enables them to support domestic economic development or strategic industries.
Source: Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study 2026
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