Resilience has become a portfolio design problem

Respondents centre the concept of resilience around long-term capital preservation, protection against tail risks, and the ability to absorb short-term shocks. An APAC investment sovereign said resilience means the portfolio can "take a hit and still hold together." One European liability sovereign said of the guiding philosophy: "prepare, not predict."

Rather than anchoring portfolio construction to a single base case, leading sovereigns are testing whether portfolios can remain resilient across a wider range of these scenarios. The practical implications are visible in greater attention to liquidity, real assets, inflation-linked exposures, and the ability to reposition capital when market conditions change.

Progress is uneven, and a broader challenge comes to light — resilience is a widely accepted objective, but the investment discipline required to deliver it is still being built.

Traditional diversification is doing less work

The pressure on traditional diversification is most visible in the changing role of fixed income. The bond-equity relationship that underpinned many portfolio construction frameworks is being questioned across the respondent base. An APAC liability sovereign said, "Bonds still help, but they do not solve everything on their own." A European central bank argued that changing correlations have made traditional reserve management models feel outdated.

Several respondents noted in the current environment, high-quality duration is not reliably providing the protection expected when risk assets fall. Over the past five to eight years, many institutions have increased their real asset exposure and reduced their overall bond weight in response.

There is a similar concern about equity concentration. Index-heavy passive strategies now carry significant exposure to a small number of large-cap technology companies, and several respondents described reviewing whether the diversification they assumed from broad market exposure is actually present. A European liability sovereign noted combining passive wrappers can obscure concentration risks that are only visible at the portfolio level.

A Latin American central bank made a related observation about market dynamics. “When you look at correlation matrices and compare them with even 10 years ago,” they said, “everything is more volatile. Safe haven assets are not reliably behaving as they once did. Gold, for example, is increasingly influenced by investor positioning and flows, making it a less reliable pure inflation hedge.” The institution said it was turning to inflation-linked bonds for more reliable inflation protection as a result.

Flexibility brings its own governance test. How resilience is pursued depends on mandate and institutional structure (Figure 2), but the common thread is the need to preserve flexibility under stress. For central banks, that tends to be expressed in operational terms: liquidity, reserve access and geographic diversification, and operational readiness. For sovereign wealth funds, it is more likely to appear in asset allocation, real assets exposure and governance frameworks that allow portfolios to adjust without losing sight of long-term objectives.

For some institutions, the search for flexibility has also renewed interest in total portfolio approaches. These are not being applied as a single model. Some respondents emphasise wider tactical ranges around strategic asset-class allocations. Others point to more dynamic capital allocation, stronger cross-portfolio decision-making, or governance frameworks anchored to long-term objectives rather than short-term benchmark deviations. It is worth noting these views are not universal, and the attraction of flexibility comes with an accountability challenge.