Insurance Insights Q1 2026: Strong economic growth despite geopolitical noise

Investment implications

Against this backdrop, it makes sense that investors have become more cautious but are not in panic mode yet, given the range of potential outcomes. On the tariff front, the US executive branch is looking to replicate IEEPA‑imposed tariffs under other statutes, indicating that tariffs are likely to remain a feature of the policy landscape. The good news is that most economies have proved resilient to tariff pressures, with supply chains demonstrating flexibility after Covid disruptions. China’s export dynamics reflect this resilience: while shipments to the US have declined, exports to other markets have expanded significantly, offsetting the gap.3

Our core views have not shifted despite these shocks. Fundamentals still suggest the global economy may accelerate in 2026, which could be positive for cyclical and riskier assets. The US economy was handicapped in 2025 by tariff uncertainty, government shutdowns, and civil unrest, but we doubt the domestic policy backdrop will be as damaging this year. Most central banks have been easing for the past two years, money supply growth has picked up, and real wages continue to rise4. AI‑related investment spending could add incremental support. Leading indicators and purchasing manager indices have already strengthened, suggesting growth momentum is building.5

Historical patterns suggest cyclical assets, industrial commodities, equities, EM assets, REITs, and high yield are typically favored at this stage. Within fixed income, spreads remain tight, but all‑in yields may still be attractive, particularly for investors seeking income. Overall, while geopolitical and tariff noise may continue to unsettle sentiment, the fundamental backdrop points to stronger growth and supportive conditions for risk assets in 2026.



Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.