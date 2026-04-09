Tactical Asset Allocation - April 2026

Rising geopolitical tensions are beginning to weigh on global growth expectations, despite continued economic resilience. Decelerating risk appetite moves our framework to a slowdown regime, reflecting a more balanced and defensive posture in response to elevated uncertainty, rather than a fundamental shift in the economic cycle.

Our macro process drives tactical asset allocation decisions over a time horizon between six months and three years, on average, seeking to harvest relative value and return opportunities between asset classes (e.g., equity, credit, government bonds, and alternatives), regions, factors, and risk premia.

Historically large energy shock begins to weigh on the global economic cycle

The global economy entered the month supported by a relatively constructive backdrop, with growth running above trend and market sentiment benefiting from still‑accommodative financial conditions. However, as discussed in our previous update, this environment remained vulnerable to a material escalation in geopolitical risks, particularly the potential for direct and sustained damage to energy infrastructure to disrupt global oil supply.

Since the onset of the conflict in late February, escalating attacks on key energy infrastructure, heightened security risks across the Persian Gulf, and disruptions to major transportation routes have sharply reduced effective global oil supply. Historically, the magnitude of supply at risk stands out relative to other major geopolitical oil disruptions, even as it unfolds during a period when global economic activity remains broadly resilient and above trend.

Forward‑looking, scenario‑based analysis underscores that the macroeconomic consequences of a disruption at the Strait of Hormuz depend at least as much on its duration as its initial scale. Modeling of geopolitically driven oil supply shortfalls suggests that even a closure lasting a single quarter — removing a substantial share of global oil flows — can lead to materially higher energy prices and a meaningful drag on global real GDP growth. Extensions of the disruption into a second or third quarter amplify these effects non‑linearly, as energy prices rise further and growth impacts persist beyond the period of peak supply constraints.1

Crucially, while growth rates may rebound once oil shipments resume, the level of economic activity typically remains below its pre‑shock trajectory, due to delayed investment, tighter financial conditions, and the cumulative effects of elevated energy costs on demand. More broadly, the macroeconomic relevance of this shock extends well beyond energy markets. Large oil supply disruptions have historically acted as a tax on global demand, disproportionately affecting oil‑importing regions while constraining policy flexibility at a time when central banks remain sensitive to inflation risks. It's not only the level of energy prices but also the uncertainty surrounding the duration and persistence of supply shortfalls that amplifies the macroeconomic impact, as even the expectation of a prolonged disruption can weigh on confidence, investment, and growth.

Against this backdrop, our latest readings of leading economic indicators (LEI) continue to point to a global economy that remains broadly resilient, with LEI stability intact across regions. Growth levels in the US and developed markets outside the US remain above trend, supported by resilient domestic demand and constructive cyclical dynamics.

At the same time, the future path of leading indicators is increasingly contingent on developments in the Middle East, particularly the duration and eventual resolution of the conflict and its implications for energy supply. The transmission from large energy shocks to realized economic data typically occurs with a lag, as higher costs, uncertainty, and tighter financial conditions gradually feed through to consumption and investment. In this environment, the coexistence of still‑firm economic fundamentals and cooling market‑implied growth expectations leads our framework to identify a transition to a slowdown regime, defined by decelerating market‑implied risk appetite rather than a deterioration in underlying economic activity (Figures 1a, 1b, and 1c).