Tactical Asset Allocation - May 2026

Following last month’s regime transition, our framework continues to suggest the global economy is in a slowdown regime, with growth above its long-term trend and decelerating. While market participants aggressively priced in optimism for a potential resolution to the US–Iran conflict, uncertainty surrounding negotiations persists, and the economic ramifications of a significant disruption to the global energy supply aren’t clear. As a result, we remain in a slowdown regime, maintaining an overweight to equity risk relative to fixed income, while staying diversified as geopolitical risks remain elevated.

Our macro process drives tactical asset allocation decisions over a time horizon between six months and three years, on average, seeking to harvest relative value and return opportunities between asset classes (e.g., equity, credit, government bonds, and alternatives), regions, factors, and risk premia.

Macro update: Continuing a balanced slowdown stance

Global equity, credit, and government bond markets posted sharply negative returns in March following the US invasion of Iran — a historic shock to energy prices that raised risks of slower global growth and higher inflation. As news around multiple ceasefires and the potential for global oil supply to return online developed throughout April, risk appetite rebounded, although it remains on a modest decelerating trend. Despite frequent headlines impacting asset prices daily, uncertainty about oil supply and key energy infrastructure remains paramount, continuing to raise risks to global economic stability.

Above-trend economic growth continues to function as a counterforce to headwinds from higher energy prices, including their negative impacts on consumer spending and sentiment. Corporations haven’t experienced a material impact on profitability and margins. With nearly one-third of S&P 500 Index constituents reporting earnings (at the time of publication), the Q1-2026 blended net profit margin for the S&P 500 is 13.4%. If that holds, it would mark the highest net profit margin since 2009. Looking ahead, the resiliency of our economic indicators remains contingent on the duration of the conflict in the Middle East, as well as the time required for oil supply to reach pre-conflict levels. These two factors remain unknown and warrant caution in the near term. Due to above-trend economic growth coupled with continued deceleration in global risk appetite, our framework remains in a slowdown regime (Figures 1a, 1b, 1c, and 2).

Importantly, at the time of publication, the current conflict isn’t signaling a cycle-ending outcome. Instead, the slowdown reflects a pause in cyclical momentum from the prior quarter, as market sentiment recalibrates in response to the current economic, fiscal, monetary, and geopolitical backdrop.