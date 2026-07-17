Understanding the Total Portfolio Approach: A primer

Introduction

Few debates in institutional investing have moved as quickly from the frontier to the mainstream as the Total Portfolio Approach (TPA). A handful of large sovereign and pension funds, including The Canada Pension Plan, the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, Singapore’s GIC, and Australia’s Future Fund (which has run a TPA framework since its inception in 2006) have been managing capital this way for several years. CalPERS, the largest US public pension, formally implemented TPA in mid-2026.1 A growing number of asset owners and family offices are now asking whether they should follow.

This article does not aim to be a TPA implementation guide, though follow up pieces will aim to provide greater insight into how TPA is being applied to different asset classes. Nor are we advocating for either approach. Rather, this article aims to explain, in plain language, the similarities and differences between SAA and TPA.

Strategic Asset Allocation (SAA): the historically favoured approach that sets a long-term policy mix of multiple asset classes, implements each through dedicated mandates, and measures each against its own asset-class benchmark.

Total Portfolio Approach (TPA): An integrated approach that measures the performance of all assets as a single portfolio, judging every decision by its contribution to the institution’s overall objectives rather than to an asset-class benchmark.

Myth-busting TPA

Myth: TPA is replacement for SAA.

Reality: Many institutions adopt a hybrid model, retaining SAA-style guardrails or reference portfolios while applying total-portfolio thinking to active decisions, liquidity, private markets, and risk budgeting. The more balanced view is that SAA and TPA sit on a spectrum defined by an investor's commitment to increasing investment flexibility while implementing the necessary governance to oversee that flexibility effectively. Some investors may keep an SAA framework but apply TPA principles to active decisions, liquidity management, private-market pacing, or cross-asset risk. Others may move further towards a full total-portfolio model. The right answer depends on objectives, governance, and implementation capability.

Myth: SAA is obsolete.

Reality: SAA remains useful where clarity, transparency, board oversight, and ease of communication are priorities, especially for institutions with more limited governance capacity or data infrastructure. It is unlikely to disappear, in our view.

Myth: TPA means no benchmarks.

Reality: While TPA does not require a benchmark as a matter of principle, many early adopters are using a benchmark-like reference portfolio. This is usually because boards want a simple governance tool for measuring alpha capture, defining risk appetite, or creating a hurdle for active decisions. However, we also see TPA investors who measure performance against the mandate objectives over the longer term, so the objective can be either relative or absolute.

If a benchmark is used, then TPA changes the nature of the benchmark to an overall portfolio-wide objective. Under SAA, performance is broken down to be assessed against asset-class benchmarks. TPA does not remove accountability but aligns it with the investor’s mission.

Our reading of the topic suggests most institutions implementing TPA are using some form of reference portfolio.

Myth: TPA is only suitable for the largest funds.

Reality: Large funds have been early adopters because they often have the scale, data, and internal resources to implement TPA fully, but smaller institutions can still adopt selected principles in areas such as liquidity management, private-market pacing, and cross-asset relative value.

Myth: SAA can be just as flexible as TPA.

Reality: SAA can include tactical tilts, but usually within pre-set ranges, whereas TPA gives the chief investment officer (CIO) greater structural flexibility to allocate capital wherever the expected contribution to the overall portfolio is strongest.

Myth: TPA governance is just SAA governance with minor adjustments.

Reality: TPA requires a more substantial governance shift, with boards defining mission, objectives, and total-fund risk appetite, while delegating more dynamic capital-allocation authority to the CIO or investment committee.

Myth: TPA automatically reduces allocations to private markets and illiquid assets.

Reality: TPA does not prescribe higher or lower private-market exposure; it asks whether each commitment improves the total portfolio after considering return, risk, liquidity, fees, transparency, and operational complexity. In some cases, TPA may make the case for private markets more demanding, because private assets need to justify their place against all other uses of capital. In other cases, a well-governed TPA framework may support meaningful private-market exposure, provided the investor has robust liquidity planning, cash-flow forecasting, and risk measurement. The key point is that illiquidity must be budgeted deliberately. Private assets can sit within a total-portfolio framework, and they are not treated as a separate world.

A disciplined TPA framework may even allow some investors to hold larger illiquid allocations than a traditional bucketed framework would permit, but only if liquidity buffers, pacing plans, stress tests and rebalancing tools are explicit.

Myth: TPA guarantees outperformance.

Reality: TPA can improve the quality of portfolio decisions, but it does not create investment skill. TPA removes some constraints and gives investors more flexibility. Whether that flexibility adds value depends on governance, data, risk systems, implementation discipline, and of course investment judgement.

Performance evidence around TPA needs to be treated carefully. Reported advantages for early adopters may reflect better governance, stronger internal teams, scale, investment skill, or other institutional features, not the framework alone. In our opinion, TPA better frames the question that investors are seeking to answer, but certainly does not guarantee results.

The real difference: decision authority and accountability

The most useful way to distinguish SAA from TPA is not to ask which framework is “better,” but rather to examine who has the authority to make decisions, how much discretion they have, and how they are held accountable:

Under SAA, the board or investment committee typically owns the portfolio allocation policy, setting the long-term allocation to each asset class and the ranges within which the investment team can operate. The investment teams then implement the policy, managing each sleeve against its specific benchmark.

Under TPA, the board sets the mission, objectives, risk appetite, liquidity constraints, and governance boundaries, then giving discretion to the Chief Investment Officer /investment team to allocate capital dynamically across the whole opportunity set. The investment team is judged on whether total-fund decisions improve outcomes relative to the investor’s overall objective or reference portfolio, rather than on whether each sleeve beats its asset-class benchmark.

This is the heart of the trade-off: TPA offers greater flexibility but that means good governance is paramount. Without clear decision rights, a reference point, risk limits, and transparent reporting, TPA risks being vague, complex, and hard to defend. However, with robust data and governance foundations in place, investors are better able to compare opportunities, risks, and liquidity trade-offs more coherently across the whole portfolio.