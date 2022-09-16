One of the questions we're getting a lot from investors at the moment and especially within the last year-to-date when these trends may reverse, you know, what are your thoughts that could cause these trends to reverse and what might we see going forward to where we are in the market currently?

Yeah, and there's look, there's a lot to unpack in that.

Let me let me untease three things, right.

So I want to I want to talk about the general environment for momentum.

I want to talk about the relative performance of the very largest and the rest of the stocks.

And I want to talk about a change in the winds that we might have seen that that happened around that the year's halfway point.

But starting with the notion of momentum trends.

So we have an index that represents the performance of a basic long only trend following strategies over a medium range on the S&P 500.

So the S&P 500 momentum index, it's an index of 100 constituents with the strongest process of price trends.

And it's, it's basically a one year time horizon that was that's got nearly 10 years of live history and is relatively simple.

So you can sort of back test it again back to the 1970s.

And what I want to highlight here is or emphasize something that I think this audience already knows, which is first of all, momentum as a strategy generally could have positive performance, certainly over, you know, medium terms like a one year period.

So this chart showing you 12 months trailing returns.

It's mostly above zero.

But when it reaches extremes, which it did in the late 70s, which it did during the technology bubble and in historical terms, which it did very recently, it has quite bubblish behavior.

A very short spike and then a sharp reversal.

And I don't want to, you know, overstate the importance of a couple of historical events, but historically, momentum overall has been quite extended within the S&P 500 historical extensions momentum have tended to accompany reversals.

And what's been driving this particular momentum trend is it's very dominated by the tech sector, tech and communications and it's very dominated by the very largest among stocks.

And that generally is a reason that many investors have some disease degree of anxiety around the S&P 500 or around the largest, the largest names in the S&P 500.

So that's momentum.

The second piece is, an observation that the very largest stocks have started to pave a little bit differently to the rest of the market.

Tom mentioned earnings and we are seeing overall a phenomena of higher dispersion, more idiosyncratic risk in the overall markets.

I wanted to pick something that took a super long term perspective and identified something surprising.

So this is looking at the correlation between S&P 500 equal weight and 10 year U.S.

Treasuries or S&P 5/10 year U.S. Treasuries.

And for most of their history, you couldn't tell the difference.

Look, these are both broad diversified baskets of 500 companies and their correlations to treasury yields historically were almost indistinguishable.

But initially in the COVID pandemic and again, more recently, we're starting to see differentiated behavior in terms of sensitivity to the, rate and the yield environment in the very largest names versus the rest of them, which suggests that this decision in terms of capitalization and equal weighting is potentially more important than it usually is from a total portfolio perspective.

And the last thing I wanted to highlight and look, this is relatively early. Things have started to move in another direction.

Way too early to stay with us, you know definitive.

But coming into 2024, that long term cyclical trend that we've been seeing since 2014 of outperformance from the very largest stocks, outperformance from of capitalization versus equal weighting, outperforming of large caps versus mid and small caps.

That continued at very, very strong levels.

But we have H2 here, it's actually around mid-July, something flipped and we're seeing a reversal in that pattern, all of which adding together.

So the overall level of concentration, the extension in momentum trends, the differentiated reactions to macro factors like interest rates and the fact that there does appear to be at least initial signs of a potential change in the winds, I think makes equal weight particularly interesting to evaluate right now.

Yeah, so that's some great points there.

And I think, you know your momentum point is really going to be valuable for investors to really look at the performance of those of those strategies, especially with that natural inverse relationship you mentioned.

And when we think about risks as well, interestingly in a separate study that we did here at Invesco, we looked at each stocks volatility and their correlation within the S&P 500 to calculate how much each one of those names drives overall risk.

And the high volatility of the top ten names have really pushed the contribution to risk to a really high level where you know at the moment half the uncertainty or risk in the S&P 500's one year return is actually caused by those top ten names on a look back basis.

So that's really led our investors to look towards this sort of equal weight strategy to provide them not only diversification benefits of the equal weight strategy, but tilting towards low volatility.

And we'll come on to various different factors a little bit later on.

But an interesting point that you mentioned there as well, that's the S&P 500 continues to be driven by the select few names.

And you know we'd expect the benchmark to act more in line with that sort of idiosyncratic risks associated by doing that.

And as you can see here, you know, finally we've got this last few months.

So we've seen this sort of market trends type reversing.

So that sort of puts us into the current market context.

But taking a more sort of longer term historical view on this, how do you sort of see the relative performance playing out, especially versus large mid and small cap peers in this space?

And then we'll go on to maybe breaking down to performance figures after that.

Tim.

Yeah.

Look, it's, a, it's a dynamic that is I think quite fundamental to understanding what's going on in the broader U.S.

equity market at the moment.

That the results you say about how much been driven by the largest stocks doesn't surprise me.

There are also other indicators that you can look at, if I may, if I briefly go off topic, you know, there's the VIX (Volatility Index) which is a measure of, the price of market volatility.

There's also a dispersion index DSPX (Cboe S&P 500 Dispersion Index), which gives you the price that like the relative price of single stock options.

The spread between those two is higher than it's been for a long time all over the market.

You are seeing signs of idiosyncratic risk being at a much higher volume, even to the extent that, you know, the, the morning wraps what you read to understand what happened in the market yesterday used to be all just, you know, what people think the Fed are doing now , it's far more like individual.

It's about, you know, what happened to Facebook or what happened to NVIDIA or what happened to and rightly so like those the the idiosyncratic risk component, the volume has been turned up.

（For illustrative purpose only. This is not investment advice）

If you turn to longer term, there are still observations that I suspect will remain true in terms of your smaller companies having more of a value bias, more of a connection to the US domestic economy and more connection to kind of the broader macro factors.

But yeah, to the extent you were asking for my thoughts of a reaction to the research that investigate put out.

Yeah, that's very consistent with what we.

OK, great.