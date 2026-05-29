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A multi-factor portfolio that systematically seeks consistent returns

Factors capture what investment science has proven - strong momentum, high quality and value win over time. Drawing on decades of empirical research and Invesco’s in-house expertise, our approach seeks to access these well‑understood return drivers to deliver investors attractive risk-adjusted returns that compound over time.

Invesco’s Quantitative Strategies team combines global expertise with a collaborative approach to deliver systematic equity solution.

The Invesco Global Enhanced Equity Fund is actively managed using a systematic approach, investing in a diversified portfolio of approximately 400–550 global companies, with the aim of delivering consistent returns above its benchmark.

Why invest?

Consistent returns by design

Blending factors can offer diversified return sources across market cycles, smoothing the return profile and reducing reliance on any single factor.

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Proven in practice not just theory

Built on decades of in‑house research and innovation, our systematic approach has been successfully applied in real portfolios across multiple market cycles.

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No risk without reward

We focus portfolio exposure on factors expected to deliver returns, while aiming to actively avoid risks that don’t earn their keep.

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Investment approach

Our systematic and objective investment process is designed to reduce behavioural biases that often undermine traditional active management. Factors represent the most fundamental principles of equity investing, cheap tends to outperform expensive, strong momentum outperforms weak, and high‑quality companies outperform low‑quality peers over time.

These return drivers are well documented in academic research, and through our proprietary factor definitions and decades of implementation experience, we seek to construct portfolios that deliver attractive risk‑adjusted returns in a disciplined, scalable and repeatable way.

Meet the investment team

Invesco Quantitative Strategies has over 20 years of experience in managing global equity portfolios and is supported by more than 50 investment professionals around the globe. The key portfolio managers of the Invesco Global Enhanced Equity Fund are: 

More Fund information

For fund performance, holdings and documentation, click on the relevant unit class below

Invesco Global Enhanced Equity Fund - Class A Opens in a new tab