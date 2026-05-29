Factors capture what investment science has proven - strong momentum, high quality and value win over time. Drawing on decades of empirical research and Invesco’s in-house expertise, our approach seeks to access these well‑understood return drivers to deliver investors attractive risk-adjusted returns that compound over time.

Invesco’s Quantitative Strategies team combines global expertise with a collaborative approach to deliver systematic equity solution.

The Invesco Global Enhanced Equity Fund is actively managed using a systematic approach, investing in a diversified portfolio of approximately 400–550 global companies, with the aim of delivering consistent returns above its benchmark.