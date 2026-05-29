Factors capture what investment science has proven - strong momentum, high quality and value win over time. Drawing on decades of empirical research and Invesco’s in-house expertise, our approach seeks to access these well‑understood return drivers to deliver investors attractive risk-adjusted returns that compound over time.
Invesco’s Quantitative Strategies team combines global expertise with a collaborative approach to deliver systematic equity solution.
The Invesco Global Enhanced Equity Fund is actively managed using a systematic approach, investing in a diversified portfolio of approximately 400–550 global companies, with the aim of delivering consistent returns above its benchmark.
Why invest?
Investment approach
Our systematic and objective investment process is designed to reduce behavioural biases that often undermine traditional active management. Factors represent the most fundamental principles of equity investing, cheap tends to outperform expensive, strong momentum outperforms weak, and high‑quality companies outperform low‑quality peers over time.
These return drivers are well documented in academic research, and through our proprietary factor definitions and decades of implementation experience, we seek to construct portfolios that deliver attractive risk‑adjusted returns in a disciplined, scalable and repeatable way.
Meet the investment team
Invesco Quantitative Strategies has over 20 years of experience in managing global equity portfolios and is supported by more than 50 investment professionals around the globe. The key portfolio managers of the Invesco Global Enhanced Equity Fund are:
More Fund information
For fund performance, holdings and documentation, click on the relevant unit class below