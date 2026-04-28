Patrick Garvin

Patrick joined Invesco in January 2011 and is a senior client portfolio manager for the Henley-based Asian & Emerging Market Equity team, responsible for representing the team’s investment strategies to investors.​

He started his career in 2002 with ABN AMRO, initially within their graduate programme, before becoming a marketing analyst for the Pharmaceutical and Biotech research team. He later joined E*Trade Financial and Knight Capital as a sales-trader. ​

Patrick holds a BA in History from Trinity College, Dublin and an MSc in International Management (Middle East and North Africa) from SOAS University of London.