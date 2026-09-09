The current US conflict with Iran has been a source of volatility in crude oil prices, but the scale of economic and market disruption has been far more muted than some commentators initially expected. Given historical data on past US conflicts in the region and tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the future is uncertain. But historical experience may provide insight into potential market outcomes.

Oil flows are largely bypassing the Strait of Hormuz

A common concern about the conflict with Iran is the loss of oil and other energy resources from the global market. Prior to the conflict, about a fifth of the world’s oil supply was transported through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel out of the Persian Gulf. However, we estimate about 80% of the oil is still flowing through a combination of US navy escorted vessels and other channels such as land-based pipeline routes.1 This has helped limit the headline impact of the events in the Middle East.