Discipline matters when markets are uncertain

Markets and Economy Economic and market signals stay steady despite oil shocks
Our preferred economic and market indicators have become more challenged, but they aren’t flashing clear warning signs yet.
A prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and sustained higher energy prices loom over investors and the economy.
A sudden pause in hostilities or productive negotiations has the potential to lead to a sharp one-day market rally.
We favor staying invested but prioritizing quality. We believe discipline matters when navigating uncertain environments.
The memory of April 9, 2025, looms large over investors. That was the day the Trump administration paused tariffs for 90 days, one week after unveiling sweeping new ones on "Liberation Day” on April 2. Markets surged more than 9% in a single session, making it one of the three best days for the S&P 500 Index in the past 30 years.1 For those who stuck with their long-term financial plan, that day was welcome. For those who sold stocks when the tariffs were announced, it was a reminder that they’d locked in their losses. The lesson is simple but can be difficult to apply in real time: Periods of uncertainty often produce the very days investors may not want to miss.
That challenge has been front and center since the escalation of the conflict with Iran. The economic consequences of a prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and sustained higher energy prices are easy to understand. Inflation pressures rise, growth slows, and margins are squeezed. At the same time, the possibility of a sudden pause in hostilities or productive negotiations has the potential to lead to a sharp one-day rally in stocks. We saw this clearly last week:
Since the beginning of the conflict, I’ve been consistently asked how long it would have to last before fearing an economic recession. I’d prefer the market to provide that answer. For example, the oil market has also been telling an important story. Prices have been in backwardation, suggesting that investors expect energy prices to be meaningfully lower in the months ahead.6 In other words, the market doesn’t seem to believe today’s pressure will last indefinitely.
Also, credit spreads have widened, although only moderately.7 Inflation expectations have moved higher but remain within a range that would still qualify as price stability.8 Markets have begun to assign a small probability to a Federal Reserve rate hike later this year, which is an unsettling thought but one that’s unlikely to materialize.9 Inflation driven by geopolitical conflict may be more likely to be viewed as a temporary shock than a persistent structural problem.
That said, expectations for a synchronized global expansion in 2026 have faded. At the start of the year, markets were pricing in a broad improvement in growth across regions. That outlook has become less likely. A slowdown now seems more probable. Asia faces headwinds from higher energy costs combined with weaker currencies. Europe is similarly constrained by rising energy prices. As markets reprice for slower growth, we’ve moved back to an emphasis on higher-quality, larger-cap stocks and US dollar exposure for the time being.
The longer geopolitical stress persists, the greater the drag on global growth. This doesn’t require advanced economic theory to understand. Yet it’s worth noting that market behavior has been more orderly than many might have expected. The takeaway remains clear:
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Date
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Region
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Event
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Why it matters
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March 30
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Germany
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Preliminary Consumer Price Index (CPI)
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Provides an early signal for euro area price pressures and potential European Central Bank (ECB) policy direction
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March 31
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US
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Consumer confidence
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Gauges household sentiment, a key driver of consumer spending and Federal Reserve policy
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|
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JOLTS Job Openings
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Gauges labor market tightness, a key driver of consumer spending and Federal Reserve policy
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China
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Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)
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Offers insight into global growth momentum and demand for commodities and manufactured goods
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April 1
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US
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ADP Employment Report
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Preview of payroll trends
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US
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ISM Manufacturing PMI
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Gauges business activity and economic momentum
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April 2
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Global
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Easter-related early market closures
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Holiday-thinned trading conditions can amplify market moves and volatility
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April 3
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US
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Nonfarm payrolls
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Most important monthly labor-market report; market reaction may be delayed due to global holiday closures
Our preferred economic and market indicators have become more challenged, but they aren’t flashing clear warning signs yet.
It’s unknown how long the conflict will last, but oil and other commodity exposure may help hedge the risk of a prolonged Strait of Hormuz closure.
Day-to-day angst can overshadow the markets. Here’s a bigger-picture take on recent headlines like the software correction, US-Iran conflict, and more.
Important information
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Image: Bonninstudio / Stocksy
Some references are US-specific and may not apply to Canada.
All data is based on the US dollar.
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
The ADP Employment Report measures nonfarm private payrolls. It is published monthly in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics.
Backwardation occurs when the current price, or spot price, of a commodity is higher than the prices in the futures market.
The Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index measures the investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bond market. It includes US dollar-denominated securities publicly issued by US and non-US industrial, utility, and financial issuers.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in consumer prices and is a commonly cited measure of inflation.
Credit spread is the difference in yield between bonds of similar maturity but with different credit quality.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index of the 30 largest, most widely held stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
The fed funds implied rate is the difference between the spot rate and the futures rate, which is an interest rate that can be calculated for any security with a futures contract.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics produces data on job openings, hires, and separations.
Larger, more established companies may be unable to respond quickly to new competitive challenges, such as changes in consumer tastes or innovative smaller competitors. Returns on investments in large capitalization companies could trail the returns on investments in smaller companies.
Option-adjusted spread (OAS) is the yield spread that must be added to a benchmark yield curve to discount a security’s payments to match its market price, using a dynamic pricing model that accounts for embedded options.
Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) are based on monthly surveys of companies worldwide and gauge business conditions within the manufacturing and services sectors.
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of March 31, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
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