2026 midyear outlook: A world disrupted? Resilience endures.
In a time of immense disruption, we believe resilience endures and provides a favourable investment environment for the rest of the year.
Welcome to our Tactical Asset Allocation hub. Here you’ll find a selection of the most recent research from Invesco Solutions.
Read our latest analysis that covers market strategy and opportunities across various asset classes.
Our Tactical Asset Allocation research covers a range of trends, themes and topics.
Asset allocation is the process of dividing an investment portfolio among different asset classes, such as stocks, bonds and cash and so on. Bonds generally tend to be ‘safer’ investments than stocks and are, for example, seen as more defensive. Assets are allocated based on economic and monetary expectations.
Spreading the risk and number of potential opportunities across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income and commodities. The aim of diversification is to reduce the overall risk of the portfolio.
Central banks can ‘tighten’ policy by raising interest rates. This is done to curb inflation or an overheating economy. After the pandemic, inflation rose as pent-up demand was released and supply chains issues were cleared. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further spurred inflation due to higher energy costs. Central banks responded with a series of rate hikes, which is the tool generally used to moderate inflation.
In a time of immense disruption, we believe resilience endures and provides a favourable investment environment for the rest of the year.
Discover our Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report, we offer an outlook for interest rates and currencies and look at which fixed income assets are favoured across a range of market environments.
Our investment experts discuss the implications of geopolitical risk and high energy prices on their asset classes, and how they’re managing portfolios in this environment.
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