Rhys Davies

Rhys Davies

Fund Manager

BSc (Hons), CFA

About

Rhys is a fund manager for the IFI Europe.

He began his investment career with Invesco in 2002, moving to the fixed income team in 2003. He became a fund manager in 2014. He manages high yield credit portfolios.

Rhys holds a BSc (Honours) in Management Science from the University of Manchester Management School. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Profile

Job title: Fund Manager
In group: 21 Years
Experience: 22 Years
Location: Henley-on-Thames
Team: Invesco Fixed Interest