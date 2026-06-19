Robert Neilson

Robert is co-head of Business Strategies for IFI EMEA

He is responsible for market-oriented business unit support across our global investment platform, coordinating new product launches and optimising existing products.

He previously led the global (ex US) client portfolio management team in London, which is responsible for representing Invesco Fixed Income investment strategies to clients. He has represented both equity and fixed income strategies to clients in North America, Asia and Europe throughout his career. He started his career with NatWest Markets in 1995 publishing equity income research before setting up a peer group benchmarking business at Lipper Europe in 1998.

Prior to joining Invesco in 2008, he was responsible for Global, European and absolute return equity and bond strategies for both Fidelity Investments and Pioneer Investments. He graduated with a BA (Hons) in Banking, Insurance and Finance from the University of Wales, Bangor and he has been a CFA Charterholder since 2004