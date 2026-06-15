The first half of this year has been dominated by disruption, most significantly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. And yet, despite this energy shock, economies and businesses have so far shown resilience. This has enabled positive performance for assets such as equities. We expect this to continue.

Our base case is that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz should start to recover late in the second quarter or early in the third. We anticipate that once shipping resumes, it will be met by a strong cyclical bounce, led by emerging markets and European markets.

This is just the beginning of the insights covered in our 2026 Midyear Investment Outlook. Read the full outlook to see our expectations for central banks, our preferred way to get exposure to the AI boom, and much more.

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

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All data is provided as at 3 June 2026, sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated.

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