Episode 1 - Don’t miss opportunities by holding too much cash beyond short term needs

Investment Opportunities Episode 1 - “What’s wrong with sitting on cash”? What else can we consider?
Don’t miss opportunities by holding too much cash beyond short term needs
Suppose you can buy a burger set for $40 today and the annual inflation rate is 4%. Next year, the same burger set will cost 4% more at $41.6. It does not seem much, right? But over time, inflation will increase the cost of the burger dramatically.
Corporate earnings are after-tax net income of a company. Earnings can be invested in the business to increase its earnings in the future, or they can be used to reward shareholders with dividends.
Corporate earnings
Market sentiment is the current attitude of investors. Emotion often drives the stock market, so market sentiment is not related to the fundamental value of a stock. Market sentiment reflects investors’ concerns, expectations, and emotions about the market and broad economy, while fundamental value is about real business performance.
Market sentiment
|Factor
|How does it impact bond prices?
|Interest rates
|Interest rates and bond prices move inversely – this means that when interest rates go up, in general, current bond prices go down and vice-versa.
|Market conditions
|When the investment market is risk-off, investors typically move to bonds from equities. Current bond price could go up in this environment.
|Credit Ratings
|Bonds are assigned credit ratings by ratings agencies, such as Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. The rating reflects the agency’s view of the issuer’s ability to pay interest and principal. If a bond’s credit rating is downgraded, the bond price will likely fall and its interest rate will go up (since bond investors will demand more interest for taking on the additional risk of default).
Investors typically want to sell assets they see as risky when they are pessimistic about the outlook for the economy, or unexpected news comes out that increases uncertainty. This is described as a “risk off“ environment.
Risk off
Credit rating agencies use letter designations such as A, B, C to illustrate the creditworthiness of a bond issuer. Higher grades represent a lower probability of default. Higher rated companies are considered investment grade. Issues that are investment grade are rated as "BBB-" or "Baa3" or higher by ratings agencies such as Standard & Poor's and Moody’s. High-yield bonds are corporate debts that have lower credit ratings than investment-grade bonds. They pay higher interest rates but are more likely to default.
Credit rating
A default happens when a borrower fails to make required payments on a debt, whether of interest or principal.
Default
Don’t miss opportunities by holding too much cash beyond short term needs
Economic growth (GDP, PMI, etc), Inflation, Interest rate
Income to cover daily expense, while the principal could continue to generate future income, The concept of total return Income is Not the only concept to seek in investing - capital appreciation is also important, so is risk mgt.