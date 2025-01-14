景順QQQ提供一系列廣泛的投資選擇

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比標準普爾500指數高出405.91%的回報

自1999年推出以來，景順QQQ ETF 表現出色，通常優於標準普爾500指數。

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讓您的投資隨著QQQ ETF成長

Invesco QQQ透過投資於當今和未來的創新股，實現了強勁且穩定的回報。

所顯示的回報截至 {date}.

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如果您在10年前投資了景順QQQ ETF

您現在的投資總值如上所示。

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投資百強創新股

只需一隻ETF

Best-in-class investment ratings

#1 highest rated

Rated the best-performing large-cap growth fund (1 of 361) based on total return over the past 15 years by Lipper, as of June 30, 2024.

2nd-most traded

2nd-most traded ETF in the US, based on average daily volume traded, as of June 30, 20241

5-star Morningstar rating

As of June 30, 2024, Invesco QQQ had an overall rating of 5 stars out of 1092 large-cap growth funds for a 10-year period, based on risk-adjusted return.

25-year history

Invesco QQQ is one of the oldest ETFs—a pioneer in the democratization of investing.

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