Robin West
UK Small Cap Equities Fund Manager
CFA
About
Robin is a fund manager for the Global Small & Mid Cap team, managing multiple UK small cap portfolios.
Robin started his career at KPMG and joined Invesco ‘for the first time’ in 1995, where he spent eight years as a smaller companies fund manager. Robin went on to join Oriel Securities, where he worked as a small companies analyst, and subsequently Aviva Investors in 2004 before returning to Invesco in July 2014.
Robin graduated from Cambridge University with an MA in Natural Sciences. He is also an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and is a CFA charterholder.