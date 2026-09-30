As ETFs are more widely adopted, they are bridging the historical divide between pure passive index trackers, the traditional domain of ETFs, and high-conviction active funds. Today, investors can access ETFs with an array of different performance objectives and risk tolerances.

Systematic active strategies (“beta-plus”) are designed to replace core beta exposure and are among the fastest-growing segments. While there are various approaches, these strategies typically share two key characteristics:

A set of quantitative signals or factors used to select and weight securities

Portfolio constraints that limit active risk relative to the benchmark (often with a stated target tracking error)

The growth of this part of the ETF market is unsurprising. Systematic active ETFs can provide a compelling alternative to traditional core beta exposures, combining a similar risk profile to market benchmarks with the potential for excess returns. In theory, they seek the best of both worlds: the efficiency and diversification of passive investing alongside the opportunity to outperform.

To see how these strategies work in practice, let’s look at Invesco’s Enhanced Equity ETF range.

How our Enhanced Equity strategies work

Our range of Invesco Enhanced Equity UCITS ETFs follow a systematic strategy that aims to outperform the relevant market benchmark while maintaining a benchmark-like risk profile. To generate alpha, the strategy uses three well-known active inputs: Value, Quality and Momentum. It then applies a set of portfolio constraints, including limits on country and sector exposure, to manage risk relative to the benchmark.

Let’s consider the Invesco Global Enhanced Equity UCITS ETF as an example. Around 3,000 large- and mid-cap stocks from global developed markets are considered for inclusion, a much broader opportunity set than the ETF’s benchmark, the MSCI World Index. An optimisation process balances exposure to Value, Quality and Momentum with risk considerations and transaction costs, while helping to diversify risk across individual stocks and the three factors. The resulting portfolio typically comprises 400-500 stocks and targets a tracking error of 1.0% to 1.5% relative to the MSCI World Index. The process is repeated monthly.

Behind the range is Invesco Quantitative Strategies (IQS), a global team specialising in systematic, factor-based investing. While the first Enhanced Equity ETF launched in 2025, IQS has managed the underlying Enhanced Equity strategies for more than 20 years, drawing on over four decades of research into factor investing.

That long-running approach is now available through a growing range of Enhanced Equity ETFs. Global was the first, followed by regional and single-country exposures including Europe, Emerging Markets, and the US, with the range continuing to expand. Chart 1 shows how the Enhanced Equity approach has performed across different regions.