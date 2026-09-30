Insight Systematic active ETFs: Redefining core equity exposure

Chris Mellor
Erhard Radatz
and
30 September 2026
aeroview of train trail

Key takeaways

  • Systematic active ETFs can offer “index-like” exposure with the potential for long-term outperformance.

  • An effective strategy should combine proven sources of alpha with robust risk controls – both are critical.

  • Systematic should not mean static. Active oversight is essential to ensure that strategies continue to evolve and improve over time.

As ETFs are more widely adopted, they are bridging the historical divide between pure passive index trackers, the traditional domain of ETFs, and high-conviction active funds. Today, investors can access ETFs with an array of different performance objectives and risk tolerances.

Systematic active strategies (“beta-plus”) are designed to replace core beta exposure and are among the fastest-growing segments. While there are various approaches, these strategies typically share two key characteristics:

  • A set of quantitative signals or factors used to select and weight securities
  • Portfolio constraints that limit active risk relative to the benchmark (often with a stated target tracking error)

The growth of this part of the ETF market is unsurprising. Systematic active ETFs can provide a compelling alternative to traditional core beta exposures, combining a similar risk profile to market benchmarks with the potential for excess returns. In theory, they seek the best of both worlds: the efficiency and diversification of passive investing alongside the opportunity to outperform. 

To see how these strategies work in practice, let’s look at Invesco’s Enhanced Equity ETF range.

How our Enhanced Equity strategies work

Our range of Invesco Enhanced Equity UCITS ETFs follow a systematic strategy that aims to outperform the relevant market benchmark while maintaining a benchmark-like risk profile. To generate alpha, the strategy uses three well-known active inputs: Value, Quality and Momentum. It then applies a set of portfolio constraints, including limits on country and sector exposure, to manage risk relative to the benchmark. 

Let’s consider the Invesco Global Enhanced Equity UCITS ETF as an example. Around 3,000 large- and mid-cap stocks from global developed markets are considered for inclusion, a much broader opportunity set than the ETF’s benchmark, the MSCI World Index. An optimisation process balances exposure to Value, Quality and Momentum with risk considerations and transaction costs, while helping to diversify risk across individual stocks and the three factors. The resulting portfolio typically comprises 400-500 stocks and targets a tracking error of 1.0% to 1.5% relative to the MSCI World Index. The process is repeated monthly.

Behind the range is Invesco Quantitative Strategies (IQS), a global team specialising in systematic, factor-based investing. While the first Enhanced Equity ETF launched in 2025, IQS has managed the underlying Enhanced Equity strategies for more than 20 years, drawing on over four decades of research into factor investing. 

That long-running approach is now available through a growing range of Enhanced Equity ETFs. Global was the first, followed by regional and single-country exposures including Europe, Emerging Markets, and the US, with the range continuing to expand. Chart 1 shows how the Enhanced Equity approach has performed across different regions.

Why Value, Quality and Momentum?

Each of the three factors has a distinct investment rationale and captures a different potential source of return:

  • Value: Favours stocks that are inexpensive relative to their peers, in the expectation that they will outperform over time.
  • Quality: Favours companies with strong balance sheets, in the expectation that higher quality businesses can deliver better long-term returns.
  • Momentum: Favours stocks with strong recent price performance, in expectation that trends will persist for a while.

From factor selection to portfolio construction

Value, Quality and Momentum are established investment concepts, but how they are defined and measured has continued to evolve. While the principles behind each factor have remained broadly consistent, IQS has continued to refine the methods and data used to identify them.

This is where an active approach is critical. Our proprietary factor models are continually refined to incorporate new insights and advances in technology. For example, techniques such as natural language processing and big data allow us to capture signals, such as credit card spending, that were previously inaccessible.

Identifying the attractiveness of stocks is only the first step. The next challenge is how to combine multiple factors. While Value, Quality and Momentum have each outperformed over the long term, performance can be cyclical and uneven over shorter time periods. 

The Enhanced Equity strategy addresses this by combining the three factors within a single optimisation process, rather than relying on any one factor in isolation (see Chart 2).

Finally, portfolio construction is one of the most important, yet frequently overlooked, aspects of a “beta plus” strategy. As well as capturing alpha from the factor exposures, the portfolio must also maintain a risk profile aligned with the chosen benchmark. To achieve this, the Enhanced Equity strategies apply limits on sector, country and individual stock weights relative to the benchmark, while also considering liquidity, turnover and implementation costs.

Annualized Periods

 

YTD

1 years

3 years

5 years

10 years

Since inception

Global Enhanced

13.45%

26.80%

22.58%

14.74%

14.25%

10.27%

MSCI World Index

10.26%

20.41%

18.14%

11.19%

12.73%

8.92%

Europe Enhanced simulation

13.60%

25.63%

17.89%

12.97%

10.95%

6.27%

MSCI Europe Index

11.82%

22.09%

14.00%

10.11%

9.33%

4.87%

Emerging Markets Enhanced simulation

23.09%

38.52%

22.21%

10.84%

10.85%

10.46%

MSCI Emerging Markets Index 

20.04%

36.44%

19.33%

8.03%

9.19%

9.06%

Japan Enhanced simulation

19.57%

41.47%

24.22%

20.59%

14.66%

6.87%

MSCI Japan Index

18.81%

39.96%

22.28%

18.49%

14.18%

6.20%

UK Enhanced simulation

11.72%

23.84%

18.41%

13.97%

9.78%

9.67%

FTSE All Share ex Investment Trusts

11.29%

21.90%

15.82%

12.08%

8.64%

8.70%

US Enhanced simulation

11.59%

22.58%

21.75%

14.52%

15.56%

9.79%

S&P 500 Index

9.92%

19.22%

19.04%

12.70%

15.00%

8.98%

All Country Enhanced

14.97%

28.89%

22.38%

-

14.28%

14.32%

MSCI ACWI

11.33%

22.11%

18.30%

-

10.85%

11.05%

Source: Invesco, as of 31 July 2026. Performance is gross of fees in USD. This presentation of Invesco is supplemental information to the GIPS® compliant presentations. The data source is the Invesco Global Enhanced return. Performance results do not reflect the deduction of investment advisory fees. A client’s actual return will be reduced by the advisory fees and any other expenses which may be incurred in the management of an investment advisory account. Return periods less than one year are not annualized. Please see Appendix for more information.

Related insights

  • Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

    Value fluctuation: The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested. 

    Securities Lending: The Fund may be exposed to the risk of the borrower defaulting on its obligation to return the securities at the end of the loan period and of being unable to sell the collateral provided to it if the borrower defaults.

    Equity Market: The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by a number of factors including the activities and results of the issuer and general and regional economic and market conditions. This may result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund.

    Invesco Global Enhanced Equity UCITS ETF only

    Concentration: The Fund might be concentrated in a specific region or sector or be exposed to a limited number of positions, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund that is more diversified. The Fund is invested in a particular geographical region, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund with a broader geographical investment mandate.

    Currency: The Fund’s performance may be adversely affected by variations in the exchange rates between the base currency of the Fund and the currencies to which the Fund is exposed.

    GIPS performance information on Global Enhanced composite

    Most recent data available

    Past performance does not predict future returns.

     

    Gross Rate
    of Return (%)

    Net Rate of Return (%)

    Benchmark
    Return (%)

    Composite
    3Yr St Dev (%)

    Benchmark
    3Yr St Dev (%)

    Number
    of Portfolios

    Composite
    Assets (USD millions)

    2024

    23.67

    23.18

    18.67

    16.97

    16.88

    4

    2,617.15

    2023

    25.66

    25.16

    23.79

    16.98

    16.99

    4

    2,292.03

    2022

    -15.45

    -15.78

    -18.14

    20.51

    20.72

    3

    1,511.10

    2021

    25.26

    24.76

    21.82

    17.29

    17.30

    2

    1,137.47

    2020

    13.51

    13.06

    15.90

    18.44

    18.53

    2

    1,150.87

    2019

    23.85

    23.36

    27.67

    11.55

    11.29

    3

    1,629.59

    2018

    -9.94

    -10.29

    -8.71

    10.80

    10.53

    3

    1,315.79

    2017

    22.64

    22.16

    22.40

    10.35

    10.38

    3

    1,285.95

    2016

    9.08

    8.65

    7.51

    11.01

    11.08

    3

    1,034.47

    2015

    0.39

    -0.01

    -0.87

    10.73

    10.96

    3

    930.78

    Annualized Compound Rates of Return Ending 31 December 2024:

     

    Gross Rate of
    Return (%)

    Net Rate of
    Return (%)

    Benchmark
    Return (%)

    1 Year

    23.67

    23.18

    18.67

    2 Years

    24.66

    24.16

    21.20

    3 Years

    9.53

    9.09

    6.34

    4 Years

    13.27

    12.81

    10.01

    5 Years

    13.31

    12.86

    11.17

    10 Years

    10.84

    10.40

    9.95

    Since Inception (31/07/2005)

    9.17

    8.73

    8.07

    UK Enhanced composite

     

    Gross Rate
    of Return (%)

    Net Rate of Return (%)

    Benchmark
    Return (%)

    Composite
    3Yr St Dev (%)

    Benchmark
    3Yr St Dev (%)

    Number
    of Portfolios

    Composite
    Assets (USD millions)

    2024

    11.82

    11.49

    9.52

    9.98

    10.80

    1

    1,170.14

    2023

    8.72

    8.40

    8.11

    10.21

    10.95

    1

    927.92

    2022

    3.63

    3.32

    1.64

    17.71

    16.82

    1

    759.80

    2021

    20.30

    19.94

    18.74

    17.25

    16.07

    1

    739.54

    2020

    -12.87

    -13.13

    -11.41

    17.76

    16.70

    1

    517.16

    2019

    18.82

    18.47

    19.04

    9.55

    9.92

    1

    618.74

    2018

    -7.60

    -7.87

    -9.76

    9.34

    9.43

    1

    346.03

    2017

    14.83

    14.49

    12.87

    9.44

    9.39

    1

    296.57

    2016

    15.24

    14.90

    16.76

    10.21

    9.78

    1

    85.96

    2015

    2.79

    2.48

    0.81

    11.30

    11.08

    1

    76.72

    Annualised Compound Rates of Return Ending 31 December 2024

     

    Gross Rate of
    Return (%)

    Net Rate of
    Return (%)

    Benchmark
    Return (%)

    1 Year

    11.82

    11.49

    9.52

    2 Years

    10.26

    9.93

    8.81

    3 Years

    8.01

    7.68

    6.37

    4 Years

    10.96

    10.63

    9.33

    5 Years

    5.72

    5.40

    4.83

    10 Years

    7.03

    6.71

    6.09

    Since Inception (28/02/2003)

    9.00

    8.67

    8.07

    Invesco Worldwide claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) and has prepared and presented this report in compliance with the GIPS standards. Invesco Worldwide has been independently verified for the periods 1st January 2003 through 31st December 2023. The verification reports are available upon request.

    A firm that claims compliance with the GIPS standards must establish policies and procedures for complying with all the applicable requirements of the GIPS standards. Verification provides assurance on whether the firm's policies and procedures related to composite and pooled fund maintenance, as well as the calculation, presentation, and distribution of performance, have been designed in compliance with the GIPS standards and have been implemented on a firm-wide basis. Verification does not provide assurance on the accuracy of any specific performance report.

    GIPS is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.

    For purposes of compliance with Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®), "Invesco Worldwide" refers collectively to all direct or indirect subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd. that provide discretionary investment advice with the exception of the following entities:  Invesco Investment Management Ltd., Invesco Investment Advisers LLC, Invesco Asset Management Australia (Holdings) Ltd., Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc., IRE (Cayman) Ltd., Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., Invesco Private Capital, Inc., and Invesco Capital Management LLC.  Invesco Great Wall Fund Management Company Limited is compliant with GIPS but is not part of Invesco Worldwide.

    The Global Enhanced - Client Custom product targets to achieve a positive long-term return, relative to an appropriate benchmark, that is competitive, consistent, and predictable, with low tracking error. The process is focused on maximizing return by integrating a sharp focus on the three critical components of investment performance: return, risk, and transaction costs. Appropriate benchmarks in this context are those that reflect a global investment universe and apply custom weightings to the individual components.  

    The composite returns are benchmarked to a custom blended index which is composed of 40% MSCI World ex EMU Net Return Index, 40% MSCI Emerging Markets Net Return Index and 20% MSCI EMU Net Return Index, and is rebalanced monthly. The benchmark is used for comparative purposes only and generally reflects the risk or investment style of the product. Investments made by the Firm for the portfolios it manages according to respective strategies may differ significantly in terms of security holdings, industry weightings, and asset allocation from those of the benchmark. Accordingly, investment results and volatility will differ from those of the benchmark.

    Gross-of-fee performance results are presented before management and custodial fees but after all trading commissions and withholding taxes on dividends, interest and capital gains, when applicable.  Net-of-fee performance results are calculated by subtracting the highest tier of our published fee schedule for the product from the monthly gross-of-fee returns. The management fee schedule is as follows: 40 basis points on the first $50 million, 35 basis points on the next $50 million, 30 basis points on the next $100 million, 25 basis points on the next $200 million, Negotiable thereafter.

    Composite dispersion is measured by the standard deviation across asset-weighted portfolio returns represented within the composite for the full year. The three-year annualized standard deviation measures the variability of the composite and the benchmark returns over the preceding 36-month period. The standard deviation is not presented where there is less than 36 months or fewer than three portfolios in the composite. All risk measures are calculated using gross of fee returns.

    The Firm consistently values all portfolios each month on a trade date basis. Accrual accounting is used for all interest and dividend income. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

    Additional information regarding policies for valuing portfolios, calculating performance, and preparing compliant presentations is available upon request.

    Valuations and portfolio total returns are computed and stated in USD.  The Firm consistently values all portfolios each month on a trade date basis.  Portfolio level returns are calculated as time-weighted total returns on daily basis.  Accrual accounting is used for all interest and dividend income.  Past performance is not an indication of future results. Foreign currency exchange rates for calculation of the composite and benchmark are based on the WM/Reuters Closing Spot Rates TM that are fixed at approximately 4:00 p.m. London time.

    The composite creation date is July 2011.            

    The following are available on request:

      * Policies for valuing investments, calculating performance and preparing GIPS reports

      * List of composite descriptions

      * List of limited distribution pooled fund descriptions

      * List of broad distribution pooled funds

    Important information

    Data as at 31 August 2026, unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.ie. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements.

    UCITS ETF’s units / shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

    For the full objectives and investment policy please consult the current prospectus.

    The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI Inc. (“MSCI”), and MSCI bears not liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Invesco and any related funds. 

    No action has been taken or will be taken in Israel that would permit a public offering of the Fund or distribution of this document to the public.  This Fund has not been approved by the Israel Securities Authority (the ISA). The Fund shall only be sold in Israel to an investor of the type listed in the First Schedule to the Israeli Securities Law, 1968, who in each case have provided written confirmation that they qualify as Sophisticated Investors, and that they are aware of the consequences of such designation and agree thereto and further that the Fund is being purchased for its own account and not for the purpose of re-sale or distribution other than, in the case of an offeree which is an Sophisticated Investor, where such offeree is purchasing product for another party which is an Sophisticated Investor. This document may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose, nor be furnished to any other person other than those to whom copies have been sent. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice or investment marketing as defined in the Regulation of Investment Advice, Investment Marketing and Portfolio Management Law, 1995 (“the Investment Advice Law”).  Neither Invesco Ltd. nor its subsidiaries are licensed under the Investment Advice Law, nor does it carry the insurance as required of a licensee thereunder. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or fund units other than the fund offered hereby, nor does it constitute an offer to sell to or solicitation of an offer to buy from any person in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to a person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

    EMEA5943546/2026

     